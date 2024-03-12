Coquitlam Spring Carnival
The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.
This year’s carnival is set to return for 10 days in April. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.
Coquitlam Carnival 2024
Date / Hours of the Carnival
The carnival will be taking place at Coquitlam Centre from April 19-28. Hours of operations are as follows:
- Fri, Apr 19 – 3 to 10pm
- Sat, Apr 20 – noon to 10pm
- Sun, Apr 21 – noon to 10pm
- Mon, Apr 22 – CLOSED
- Tues, Apr 23 – CLOSED
- Wed, Apr 24 – 3 to 10pm
- Thurs, Apr 25 – 3 to 10pm
- Fri, Apr 26 – 3 to 10pm
- Sat, Apr 27 – noon to 10pm
- Sun, Apr 28 – noon to 6pm
Ticket Pricing
Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride or you can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.
- Single Gold Ticket: $1.50
- Red Book (20) $27.00
- Blue Book (40) $48.00
- $45 wristbands daily
What To Expect
