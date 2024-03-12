604 Now

Coquitlam Spring Carnival

coquitlam carnival

The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.

This year’s carnival is set to return for 10 days in April. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

Coquitlam Carnival 2024

Date / Hours of the Carnival

The carnival will be taking place at Coquitlam Centre from April 19-28. Hours of operations are as follows:

  • Fri, Apr 19 – 3 to 10pm
  • Sat, Apr 20 – noon to 10pm
  • Sun, Apr 21 – noon to 10pm
  • Mon, Apr 22 – CLOSED
  • Tues, Apr 23 – CLOSED
  • Wed, Apr 24 – 3 to 10pm
  • Thurs, Apr 25 – 3 to 10pm
  • Fri, Apr 26 – 3 to 10pm
  • Sat, Apr 27 – noon to 10pm
  • Sun, Apr 28 – noon to 6pm

Ticket Pricing

Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride or you can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.

  • Single Gold Ticket: $1.50
  • Red Book (20) $27.00
  • Blue Book (40) $48.00
  • $45 wristbands daily

Location

Coquitlam Centre

2929 Barnet Hwy
Coquitlam, BC V3B 5R5 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    April 19

  • End Date

    April 28

  • Tickets

    Free entry

More Info