Port Moody Is Hosting a FREE Festival with Dragon Boats + a Beer Garden
Dragon boat enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a big party at Rocky Point Park this April as the annual Inlet Spring Regatta brings the boats back to the water.
The festival will feature 200 metre dragon boat races, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.
About the Inlet Spring Regatta 2024
The Inlet Spring Regatta will be returning for its fifth year this Spring. The annual dragon boat event will be held on April 20th in the Burrard Inlet at Rocky Point Park, Port Moody.
The event mainly features 200m races in BUK boats, but attendees can expect much more. It’s a full-day event that offers a range of activities for people of all ages and interests. This year is also the first time teams from the USA will be participating.
This much-anticipated event is hosted by a non-profit organization and by the local team Nothin’ Dragon Masters. It attracts teams from all over BC, eager to kick off the dragon boat racing season with a bang.
Attendees can expect an array of exciting activities. Including live music, yoga sessions, a DJ and delectable food trucks. There will also be vendors offering a variety of wares, from handmade crafts to dragon boat gear, adding to the festive atmosphere.
To top it off, Yellow Dog Brewing is also sponsoring a beer garden for those seeking a place to relax with a cold beverage.