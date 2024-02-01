If you always opt for the self-serve aisle, this store is for you.

A 24-hour convenience store that is completely self-serve is opening in Vancouver. That’s right, a store with no employees, open around the clock, and is fully stocked with all the goods you need.

Founded in 2015, the company launched their first store in Ontario. It has since expanded in to several neighbourhoods, including other provinces.

They currently have one store listed on their website for Vancouver, at Landmark on Robson at 1450 Robson Street, Unit 205 opening Spring 2024. With another 2 in development in Vancouver and Burnaby. It is stated that they also have plans to open another 35 stores in BC over the next 5 years.

Aisle 24 Market – Shopping Experience

The entire self-serve process is managed by an app. There are no cashier’s and is completely unattended.

The customer must download an app, create an account, and this will allow them entry into the store. It acts as a key to let you unlock the door and start your shopping experience.

Once in the store, there are security systems in place to control theft and track inventory. Remember, they know who is in the store based on the account.

Digital tags are placed on every product, and updated electronically. Customers will pick up whatever you need like a traditional grocery store, and you pay for exactly as you would in a self-serve checkout at a store.

Aisle 24 stores are open 24/7 and carry average convenience store goods such as snack food, health products, baked goods, deli items, produce, frozen foods, some fresh foods, select household items and beverages.