Tulip Festivals to Explore That are Within 2 Hours of Vancouver

Nothing says springtime quite like frolicking in a field full of tulips. And you can do just that at one of these tulip festivals within two hours away from Vancouver.

With acres upon acres of vibrant bulbs and dozens of varieties to explore — these spots make for the ultimate photo op.

Tulip Festivals near Vancouver

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Lakeland Flowers has six months worth of flower festivals in store this year — starting of course with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. The festival features 27 acres of tulip fields, showcasing more than 70 different tulip varieties. That includes specialty varietals that have been imported from Holland, like fringe tulips and double tulips.

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is open from 6 am to 8 pm seven days a week, starting on April 14 and ending on May 14. Photo props include bicycles and swings. Visitors are welcome to pack a picnic and can also enjoy live music and food trucks on select weekends.

Address: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Chilliwack Tulip Festival

Wander through scenic pathways with thousands of tulips on either side to brighten your view every step of the way. The Chilliwack Tulip Festival has a stunning array of beautiful blossoms. It also has some other beautiful flowers to enjoy while you’re there — including plenty of aromatic hyacinths and double daffodils.

Back for their 17th year, the Chilliwack festival begins on Wednesday April 19 and will run for approximately 3-4 weeks. The actual length of the festival will depend on the weather and the temperatures. So be sure to check their website for tickets before making plans.

They will be open daily from 10am to 6pm. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.

Address: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, Washington

There are plenty of picturesque bulbs to explore south of the border as well. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Washington is on now until April 30.

This festival is designed as a driving tour as there is no one “site” to enter. The fields of tulips are scattered throughout the Skagit Valley as are the many events and activities that make up the annual event.

Address: 311 W Kincaid Street, Mount Vernon, Washington, USA

Tulip Town, Washington

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly or dog-friendly tulip adventure, Tulip Town is the perfect destination. There are 5 acres of immaculate Skagit farmland adorned with over 55 diverse and colorful tulip species. They are open from now until the end of April.

In addition to regular visits, Tulip Town provides a range of special packages such as date night packages, offering couples the opportunity to enjoy the space after hours until sunset, complete with a bottle of wine and a cheese board. They also offer photography and engagement packages as well.

Address: 15002 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, Washington, USA