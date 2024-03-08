Botanica Tulip Festival 2024
The highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack is gearing up for its return this April, promising a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors.
Formerly recognized as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival, this event marks the celebration of Spring. It will feature the natural splendor of over 1.5 million blooming tulips sprawled across 13 acres of farmland.
RELATED: 27+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This March
Botanical Tulip Festival 2024
Organized by the Pauls Family, who were previously involved with managing The Chilliwack Tulip Festival, the Botanica Tulip Festival carries forward the tradition of local tulip events in the Fraser Valley.
Scheduled to kick off in April and extending for approximately 3-4 weeks into May, the festival’s exact dates will be dependent on weather conditions.
What to expect
Visitors have the opportunity to wander through a charming country setting, exploring pathways, tulip fields, and other captivating attractions.
Expect to explore a beautiful flower-scape spanning across 13 acres, boasting over 1.5 million bulbs and 59 distinct tulip varieties.
The tulip varieties unfold at different times, with a variety of blooms throughout the season.
Upick
For those eager to bring the essence of spring home, Upick offers guests the chance to personally select and pick their own tulips directly from the fields.Over the past decade, the local tulip festivals have attracted thousands of visitors globally, solidifying their status as a beloved springtime attraction for both locals and tourists alike.
Before making plans, visitors are advised to check their social media channels and website for daily updates.