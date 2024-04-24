Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical

For its 32nd season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) is excited to present the enchanting Broadway musical Mary Poppins at the Massey Theatre from April 25 – May 12, 2023.

For three weeks, this delightful musical promises to transport theatergoers into a world of whimsy and wonder all while telling a heartwarming and enchanting story about the power of love, imagination, and the importance of cherishing the precious moments of childhood.

Adding to the excitement, RCMT is thrilled to have Vancouver’s own Meghan Gardiner play the lead role of Mary Poppins, a role she has described as her dream role. Alongside 28 incredibly talented performers from around the Lower Mainland, Gardiner will bring this beloved character to life under the incredible directing and choreography of Valerie Easton, Royal City Musical’s Artistic Director.

Mary Poppins is a timeless tale that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages, inviting them to believe in the magic of possibility and the beauty of everyday miracles. The musical features a memorable soundtrack with songs like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” and “Feed the Birds.” All brought the stage with charm and enthusiasm under Musical Director Peter Abando.

Mary Poppins tells the story of a magical and mysterious nanny in Edwardian London who brings joy and order to the troubled Banks family: George and Winifred Banks and their children, Jane and Michael. When the children write their own advertisement for a new nanny after driving away numerous nannies with their mischievous behaviour, Mary Poppins arrives on the scene, literally blown in by the east wind.

Mary Poppins is unlike any other nanny the children have encountered. She is practically perfect in every way, with magical abilities that allow her to fly with an umbrella, pull large objects out of her carpetbag, and bring inanimate objects to life. Under Mary Poppins’ care, the children embark on fantastical adventures, including tea parties on the ceiling, outings to the tops of chimneys, and encounters with talking animals while learning valuable lessons about the importance of imagination, kindness, and family. At the same time, Mary Poppins also has a profound impact on Mr. and Mrs. Banks, teaching them to prioritize family over work and reconnect with their children.

Mary Poppins is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

Director & Choreographer – Valerie Easton*

Musical Director – Peter Abando

Event Details

Dates : April 25 – May 12, 2024

: April 25 – May 12, 2024 Previews : April 25 & 26

: April 25 & 26 Opening Night – Sat. April 27 @7:30pm

Showtimes:

7:30pm – Thurs. Fri. Sat.

2pm – Sat. Matinees, May 4 & 11

2pm – Sun. Matinees, April 28, May 5 & 12 (closing performance)

Location: Massey Theatre, 735 8th Ave, New Westminster, BC

Cost: From $27