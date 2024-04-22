LOOKOUT! Drag Queens! Vancouvers newest club night with 360 views
Get ready for a night like nothing else.
Join us on **Sat Apr 27 2024** for an unforgettable experience. Our event will take place at the Vancouver Lookout on West Hastings Street. Ascend in the glass elevator and party on Cloud 9!
Doors 8pm
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to party with the best drag queens in town while enjoying panoramic views of the city. It’s a night club in the sky hosted, served and enjoyed by drag queens, with occassional breakout performances! DJ Sebula playing all the great Club Classics! Come and celebrate being on top of the world.
Brought to you by What The Frock Productions with sponsorship from HIM clinic (Health Initiative for Men), Home By Midnight, Bomber Brewing and Drag Me – the app to find all the best drag shows and performers happening in each city.
Event Details
When: Saturday, April 27th from 8-10pm
Where: Vancouver Lookout, West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Cost: $30. Purchase online here.