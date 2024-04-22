604 Now

LOOKOUT! Drag Queens! Vancouvers newest club night with 360 views

Get ready for a night like nothing else.

Join us on **Sat Apr 27 2024** for an unforgettable experience. Our event will take place at the Vancouver Lookout on West Hastings Street. Ascend in the glass elevator and party on Cloud 9!

Doors 8pm

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to party with the best drag queens in town while enjoying panoramic views of the city. It’s a night club in the sky hosted, served and enjoyed by drag queens, with occassional breakout performances! DJ Sebula playing all the great Club Classics! Come and celebrate being on top of the world.

Brought to you by What The Frock Productions with sponsorship from HIM clinic (Health Initiative for Men)Home By MidnightBomber Brewing and Drag Me – the app to find all the best drag shows and performers happening in each city.

Event Details

When: Saturday, April 27th from 8-10pm

Where: Vancouver Lookout, West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Cost: $30. Purchase online here.

 

Location

Vancouver Lookout

555 W Hastings St.
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N6 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    April 27

  • Time

    8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $30

