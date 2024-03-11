The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every Spring.

The festival is centered around the traditional Japanese custom of Hanami, which means “flower viewing”. This festival celebrates Japanese culture with performances, catered lunches, kimono rentals and more.

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Festival Burnaby 2024

The O-Hanami Festival offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever. Instead of a one day event, Nikkei Centre will be having a series of events all month long. There will be a variety of shows, workshops, and even a Sakura themed Bento Lunch even you can join.

Visitors can expect live music and dance performances featuring both traditional and contemporary Japanese styles throughout the month.

Event Line up

Friday, April 5th

Bonsai Spring Sale & Show: 12-5pm – Free admission

Saturday, April 6th

Catered Sakura Bento: $28+GST You can orders by phone or in-person only, and quantities are limited so we recommend ordering early.

$28+GST Bonsai Spring Sale & Show: 10am-5pm – Free admission

10am-5pm – Free admission Shogi Meetups: 10am-12pm – $5 for admission

10am-12pm – $5 for admission Aikido Showcase: 12:30-1pm – Free admission

12:30-1pm – Free admission *Public Tea Ceremonies: 1-3pm – $15+GST

Saturday, April 13th

*Sakura Temari Workshops: 10am – 12:30pm & 2-4:30 pm – $35+GST

10am – 12:30pm & 2-4:30 pm – $35+GST Iaido Showcase: 11-11:30am – Free admission

Saturday, April 20th

Anime Evolution’s Harumatsuri: 10am – 6pm – $20 for admission

Saturday, April 27th

*Sogetsu Ikebana: 10am- 12pm – $40+GST

10am- 12pm – $40+GST Kimono Dressing Demo: 12-12:30 pm – Free admission

12-12:30 pm – Free admission The Art of Furoshiki: 2-3pm – $10 drop in fee

2-3pm – $10 drop in fee *Kengido: 5-6:60 pm – $20 +GST

Sunday, April 28th

*Sakura-themed Kumikō (Incense Ceremonies): 11am – 12:30pm & 2:30-4pm – $35 +GST

11am – 12:30pm & 2:30-4pm – $35 +GST Sakura-mochi/Wagashi workshops: 11am-12:30pm & 2:30-4pm – $35+GST

11am-12:30pm & 2:30-4pm – $35+GST *Cherry Blossoms in the Visual, Poetic, and Performing Arts of Japan by Maiko Behr: 1-2pm – Free admission

*Tickets for pre-registered workshops are limited. It is recommended to book your ticket(s) early to avoid disappointment. You can do so online here.

The following workshops do not require pre-registration. Drop-in and join:

KIZUNA Japanese Arts & Crafts – Weekly on Saturday mornings from 9:20-10:20am

Shogi Meetups – Sat, April 6 (10am-12pm~)

The Art of Furoshiki – Sat, April 27 (2pm-3pm)

Cherry Blossoms in the Visual, Poetic, and Performing Arts of Japan – Sun, April 28 (1pm-2pm)

In addition, there are plenty of opportunities for shopping, with vendors offering Japanese clothing, handmade crafts, and other goods.

And of course, no festival would be complete without food, and the O-Hanami Festival is no exception. Visitors can sample a variety of Japanese street foods from local vendors, including sushi, takoyaki (octopus balls), Japadogs, and a number of delicious desserts.

