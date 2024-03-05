The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Returns This Spring

Get your cameras ready, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is coming back!

Every year, the festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city.

The festival starts in Spring, and features over 41,000 blossoming cherry trees. These trees were all originally gifted from Japan, dating back to the 1930’s. Today, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival inspires the “coming out of hibernation” with a month long of free public events.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Events

This year, there will be 2 new events:

Yaletown Pop-Up

New this year, the Yaletown Pop-Up event will be taking place on Thursday, March 28th from 11am – 2pm at Bill Curtis Square. The event will kick off the season’s festivities. Although details are still to be announced, guests can expect performances, and treats for the event.

Blossom After Dark

From March 29-31, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival will be hosting a series of events from 6pm – 10pm at David Lam Park,

This new event will be a magical evening experience under the cherry blossom trees from dusk to dark, with more details and ticket information coming soon.

Returning Festivities:

The Big Picnic

The Cherry Blossom Festival happily announces the return of the in person Big Picnic at David Lam park from 9:30am-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th. The event honours David Lam, the park’s namesake, who donated the hundred cherry trees that will bloom there this spring.

Tree Talks and Walks

Take a guided tour through the various parts of Vancouver to learn more about the local floral and the history about how it got there. There are 7 tours in total, taking place at various locations. Keep your eye out on their website to register

🌸 March 29 – Kitsilano with Jacqueline Lee (Led in Mandarin)

🌸 March 30 – David Lam Park with Nina Shoroplova (For The Big Picnic)

🌸 March 31 – West End with Wendy Cutler (For the Easter Parade)

🌸 April 6 – Stanley Park with Nina Shoroplova

🌸 April 7 – Queen Elizabeth Park with Alex Downie

🌸 April 13 – Nitobe Memorial Garden with Douglas Justice

🌸 April 20 – Callister Park with Egan Davis

Please note that this is a popular event, and the slots fill out fast.

Sakura Days Japan Fair

Presented by the Japan Fair Association this event featuring vendors and performers will take place in person at VanDusen Gardens April 13-14. Experience Japanese culture with food and performing arts.

Haiku Invitational / Exhibition

This is an online contest which encourages people to share a Haiku (story Japanese style poem). The contest awards prizes in six main categories: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, United States, International, and Youth. The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival website has tips to get you started. Registration is open online from March 1 – June 1.

There will also be a Haiku Exhibition throughout the festival at various celebrations.

You can check out their website for more information on this year’s events and how to participate.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2024

Location: Various areas around Vancouver and online

Admission: Free

Date: March 29, 2024 – April 25, 2024