As spring arrives, Vancouver undergoes a remarkable transformation as the city’s iconic cherry blossom trees burst into bloom, painting the city pink and white.

To commemorate this awe-inspiring spectacle, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival holds a yearly Big Picnic event. This brings together the community for a joyous celebration of nature, food, and music.

The Big Picnic Vancouver 2023

A popular annual event returns on April 1st, marking the start of their spring celebrations. It will span a full day from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The festivities are held at David Lam Park in Yaletown. The location pays tribute to the Honorable Dr. David Lam. Where if not for his donation of 100 Akebono cherry trees to Vancouver, these beautiful sights would not be possible.

Moreover, the event is an occasion for fostering friendship. Everyone is welcome and considered a friend under the cherry tree.

To kick off the day, a unique tree dedication ceremony is organized. Representatives from Vancouver’s three Host Nations of Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh, along with the Japanese Consulate will be presenting.

The festival will feature an array of activities and attractions, including a communal picnic. Participants are encouraged to prepare their own picnic adventures at home and join in a shared meal with friends, family, and strangers alike.

Nestled in the heart of the Yaletown neighborhood, visitors can unwind under the cherry blossoms and enjoy a diverse lineup of local performers on the Cherry Jam Stage. Additionally, the event offers a range of interactive arts activities and workshops to engage attendees of all ages