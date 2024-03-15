Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024
The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring!
From March 29th to April 28th, explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items.
Vendors:
- Boketto Tea Bar
- Broye Cafe & Bakery
- Daigyo
- Elephant Garden Creamery
- Ki Cafe
- Jungle Room
- Matcha Cafe Maiko
- Sunny M Specialty Cafe
- Takenaka
- Whisk Matcha Cafe
This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.
More details at https://nomsmagazine.com/vancouver-cherry-blossom-food-fest/