604 Now
,

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring!

From March 29th to April 28th, explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items.

Vendors:

  • Boketto Tea Bar
  • Broye Cafe & Bakery
  • Daigyo
  • Elephant Garden Creamery
  • Ki Cafe
  • Jungle Room
  • Matcha Cafe Maiko
  • Sunny M Specialty Cafe
  • Takenaka
  • Whisk Matcha Cafe

This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

More details at https://nomsmagazine.com/vancouver-cherry-blossom-food-fest/

Back To Calendar

Location

  • Start Date

    March 29

  • End Date

    April 28

  • Tickets

    Varies

More Info