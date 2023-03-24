Watch Wild Bison From Your Private Hot Tub At This Resort Less Than 2 Hours From Vancouver

It’s not every day you get to watch wild bison roaming a field right before your very eyes — but one resort in the Fraser Valley offers just that. And better yet, you can enjoy the unique wildlife sighting from the comfort of a private hot tub.

Fraser River Lodge is a bucket list worthy destination that both locals and tourists alike must experience at least once.

The rustic yet luxurious lodge is tucked away in Agassiz. It’s just a 1.5 hour drive away from Vancouver. Although it feels like you’re somewhere much farther away though — as it’s completely secluded — and sitting on 18 acres of private land.

Book a stay in the resort’s Homestead Chalet, Outpost, Deluxe Suites, Executive Suites or Bison Hot Tub Suites.

Fraser River Lodge is an idyllic stay for many, whether you’re looking for a night away, a fishing tip, getting married, or planning a corporate retreat.

There are lots of activities to take part in on the property. This including axe throwing, trap shooting, golf, wilderness yoga and a campfire area where you can make some s’mores.

And there’s dining options available right on-site, but it is by reservation only. Be sure to ask if there’s availability when you’re booking your accommodation.

Bison Hot Tub Suites

These suites are located just west of the lodge and feature breathtaking panoramic views of the Fraser River and the Cascade Mountain range.

They are all equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious king beds, grand rock fireplaces, rain showers and private hot tubs on the patio. Sitting at eye level with the bison, the hot tub suites give guests the rare opportunity to interact with these wild animals.

The foyer of the building that these suites are in is also dedicated to the bison, in an effort to educate guests on the conservation of the animals.

Fraser River Lodge

Address: 7984 McDonald Rd S, Agassiz, BC