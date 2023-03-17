The Best Glamping Spots In The Fraser Valley

Ready, set, glamp! BC is the place to be when it comes to spending time in the great outdoors. But if camping is not your style, you can get the best of both worlds at one of these getaway spots that put the glam in glamping.

From luxurious A-frame cabins with cedar barrel tubs overlooking a river to a serene lodge mere steps away from the lake — these places give you a front row seat to nature while staying cozy and comfortable.

Glamping spots in the Fraser Valley

Rowena’s Inn on the River

This gem nestled in Harrison Mills is one of the Fraser Valley’s best destinations for a little R & R. And their brand new Woodland Cabins right along the river highlight the importance of just that.

Named after the trees on the sprawling 160-acre estate — guests can stay in Alder, Birch, Cedar, Fir, Maple or Oak. The one-bedroom cabins feature cedar barrel tubs on the patio, where glampers can enjoy nature views during their deep soak.

There’s also a modern living space, featuring a gas fireplace, smart TV, heated floors, standalone bathtub and a rain shower.

Rowena’s also has several other accommodations on-site, including their charming Colonial Inn Rooms, Luxury Nature Series Cabins and Classic Rustic Cabins.

Guests can dine just steps away at the River’s Edge Clubhouse where breakfast is included with the stay. Their menu also includes a variety of casual eats for lunch and dinner.

Whiskey fans can take advantage of the resort’s Whiskey Business nights, held every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dress in your finest and enjoy an elegant evening of whiskey sips, cocktails and tapas, along with live music inside the Inn’s Upper and Lower Drawing Room.

Location: 14282 Morris Valley Rd, Harrison Mills, BC

Fraser River Lodge

It’s only a 1.5 hour drive from Vancouver, yet it feels like a world away. Escape to the Fraser River Lodge — an all-inclusive, luxury mountain resort in Agassiz.

The resort offers plenty of places to stay, including the Homestead Chalet, the Outpost, Deluxe Suites, Executive Suites and Bison Hot Tub Suites.

The latter are located just west of the lodge and feature breathtaking panoramic views of the Fraser River and the Cascade Mountain range.

Those suites are all equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious king beds, grand rock fireplaces, rain showers and private hot tubs. They also give guests the perfect viewing point for spotting the wild bison that roam the field that the hot tubs overlook.

There are lots of activities to take part in on the property, including axe throwing, trap shooting, golf, wilderness yoga and a campfire area where you can make some s’mores.

Surrounded by nature — the resort is a popular spot for fishing and hiking as well.

Location: 7984 McDonald Rd S, Agassiz, BC

The Lodge on Harrison Lake

Book a stay at this one-of-a-kind accommodation right on Harrison Lake that offers a relaxing stay immersed in nature.

There’s a series of guest suites, the Main Residence, Carriage House, and two new cabins to choose from.

The cabins are as close to lakefront as you can possibly get, and they offer floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the unbelievable views. The cabins also have a private outdoor BBQ, an entertaining area with a fire pit and private beach access.

Further unwind inside the cedar barrel sauna, which is available to all guests staying at the lodge.

Plus, it’s just a 5 minute drive away from the village of Harrison Hot Springs, where you can peruse the local boutique shops or grab a bite at one of the many cafes and eateries along the waterfront.

Location: 6155 Rockwell Dr, Harrison Hot Springs, BC

Sunset Pines

Discover this luxurious airbnb just a few minutes away from the village of Harrison Hot Springs. The charming cottage will quickly feel like your home away from home (but likely with much better views).

Nestled between pine trees, this is the best place to catch the sunset over Harrison Lake. And it offers a sprawling wraparound deck to allow you to do just that.

The cottage can sleep up to six guests, with two bedrooms and a pull-out couch in the main living area.It also has a large kitchen that is equipped with all the cooking tools and utensils you could need to whip up a delicious meal for friends or family.

Afterwards, relax by the fireplace with a book or go for a sweat session in the private cedar barrel sauna.

Or, you can take advantage of some of the cottage’s other amenities, including a series of board games, video games and a smart TV.

Location: Near Agassiz, BC

The Birdhouse Retreat

Get a bird’s eye view at this cozy treehouse in the Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack.Designed and built as a passion project, this airbnb was made to allow people to disconnect from their everyday lives and reconnect with nature.

It sits on a private acre of land and guests can often see cattle, deer and other wildlife right from the south-facing patio.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and a bathroom.There’s also a small kitchen area with the cooking basics and a mini fridge. Amenities include WiFi, a dedicated workspace, outdoor shower, TV and free parking.

Location: Near Chilliwack, BC