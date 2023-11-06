Every holiday season has cherished traditions that bring joy to our hearts. And one of Vancouver’s favourite tradition is taking in the breathtaking light display at Stanley Park’s Bright Nights event.

This FREE family-friendly event returns for another year of beautiful twinkling light displays, live entertainment, and delicious food. And the best part… the Stanley Park Holiday train will be returning!

RELATED: Langley is Hosting a Carnival-Themed Festival This Holiday

Stanley Park Train Returns

On November 6, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim announced the Bright Nights Train will return for the first time in four years, thanks to generous donations from the community.

Tickets will be available starting on November 9 and must be purchased online in advance. There will be limited timeslots between 4-10 pm, and no tickets will be sold on-site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Park Board (@vanparkboard)

Stanley Park Bright Nights

Stanley Park Bright Nights’ twinkling light displays enter their 26th year of holiday cheer.

Many familiar and beloved sights will be returning. Including the dazzling illuminations, iconic fire truck, giant red reindeer, and tunnel of lights will once again warm visitor’s hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Park Bright Nights (@brightnightsvan)

The lights are not the only things spreading Christmas cheer. Onsite fire fighters will extend cheerful seasons greetings, Santa’s Workshop will be open for holiday photo opportunities, and food trucks will offer festive treats.

The Bright Nights attraction is made possible by the dedication of BC firefighters, who volunteer their time to decorate the park. As such, proceeds from the event go towards the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte 🍁 (@charlottecoops)



Guests can donate to the Burn Fund, either through admission or partaking in the Bright Nights 50/50 draw. Last years jackpot total was a whopping $434,625!

Event Details

When: December 1,2023 – January 1, 2024 from 4-10 pm (closed Christmas Day)

Where: 690 Pipeline Road, Stanley Park in Vancouver

Cost:

Bright Nights: admission is by donation, with all proceeds benefitting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

admission is by donation, with all proceeds benefitting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Holiday Train: $15 for adults (19 to 64 years), $13 for seniors (65 years and up) and youths (13 to 18 years), and free for children 2 and under.

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.