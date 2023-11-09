Experience The Holiday Magic of Richmond’s FREE Winter Tram
Experience Richmond’s fascinating holiday history this Christmas at the popular event, Steveston’s Winter In The Village, returns.
A highlight of the festivities is the magical Steveston Winter Tram, where guests can enjoy a ride in a vintage tram and participate in fun holiday events fun for the whole family.
Steveston Winter Tram
So climb aboard for a journey about Richmond’s intercity transportation accompanied by plenty of holiday themed activities.
Kids can dress up like a tram conductor and strike a pose beside the historic Tram Car 1220. The recently restored train car is decked out with sparkling Christmas decorations, and the bright and cheery red exterior is perfect for the holiday season.
Kids can also enjoy a winter-themed scavenger hunt within the Tram building, featuring holiday items. Plus get a chance to win a tram tree ornament as a prize to take home and decorate.
Not only that but kids can enjoy story time hosted by the Richmond Public Library on December 2 and 10. This year’s story is the beloved The Polar Express, excellent for those aged 4 – 9.
In need of a quick breather? Browse the transportation and holiday themed books in the cozy reading nook. Or marvel at the LEGO recreation of the Steveston Heritage Sites, including the tram itself.
Event Details
When:
- The Steveston Winter Tram is open from December 1 – December 31, Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.
- The Polar Express story time attraction is available on December 2 and 10, at 2pm, 2:40pm & 3:20pm.
Where: 4011 Moncton St, Richmond,
Cost: Admission is free but the limited seating is first come first served.
