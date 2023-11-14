Nothing feels more festive than seeing a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with lights, ornaments, baubles, garlands, and candy canes. And if you want to experience an enchanted forest of decorated trees all in one place, then you may want to check out a Festival of Trees.

This holiday season, Metro Vancouver has several Festival of Tree events to check out. These low cost festivals are perfect to get into the holiday spirits and are great for photo ops.

Festival of Trees

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (@fairmontvan)

The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver hosts this Scotiabank sponsored event which helps raise funds for cancer research at the BC Children’s Hospital. The magic of 30+ uniquely decorated Christmas trees will light up the lobby of the Fairmont this December.

Local businesses and organizations sponsor and adorn the trees, demonstrating their 30 year commitment to giving back to the Vancouver community. Visitors can vote for their favourite tree with a $5 donation. To date, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has raised $100,460 already! You can learn more about the event here.

When & Where: November 23, 2023 – January 1, 2024 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver lobby

Cost: Admission is Free, donations are accepted to vote for your favourite tree.

Cloverdale Christmas Tree Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of Surrey (@museumofsurrey)

The Cloverdale Christmas Tree Fest is a delightful, all-ages event that promises to bring the festive spirit to the heart of Cloverdale. (link to Cloverdale Christmas Tree Fest article)

Hosted at the Museum of Surrey, this indoor Christmas tree fest is a unique celebration that showcases the creativity and holiday cheer of local businesses and organizations. Vote on your favourite tree for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card!

When & Where: The Museum of Surrey, November 25 – December 23

Cost: Free

Steveston Festival of Trees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steveston Winemakers (@stevestonwinemakers)

The annual Richmond event returns to the Cannery to celebrate the community’s holiday spirit once again.

Local merchants and community groups festively decorate trees in a friendly competition to win the top vote for favourite tree. Onsite and online voting are both available. Come wander through the forest of colorful and sparkling trees and see which one catches your eye the most! You can learn more about the event here.

When & Where: December 1 – December 31, Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults $11.90; Seniors (aged 65+) $10.20; Youth (aged 17 and under) Free

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.