All aboard the express train to the festive season! As the winter chill marks the return of the beloved Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, decorated with dazzling lights and featuring delightful musical performances.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the marvelous magic of the holiday train as it spreads joy from coast to coast.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train 2023

Starting November 20, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making its way through Canada. It’s journey full of Christmas celebration will wrap up with BC dates starting on Dec 12.

The vibrantly illuminated locomotive will be bringing winter bliss to six provinces and 14 states. To celebrate the occasion, the train will be decorated with festive holiday displays inside and out.

Along with the festive decorations, Canadian musicians will play free concerts at each stop. Gracing the brightly lit stage for the BC dates will be award winning artists Tyler Shaw and Kiesza.

For those looking to see the train in the Vancouver area, it will be making appearances at cities like Port Moody, Port Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

The tour’s mission is to raise money, food and awareness about the important role that food banks play across the country.

At each stop, the CPKC will donate to a local food bank. In addition, guests can donate non-perishable food or cash.

Event Details

The Holiday Train will be making stops in BC from Dec 12 to 18, starting in Fernie and ending in Port Coquitlam.

Here are the Metro Vancouver stops:

December 17 from 8:00-8:30pm in Maple Ridge: Across from Billy Miner pub, 22355 River Road, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza

Across from Billy Miner pub, 22355 River Road, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza December 17 from 9:05 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. Pitt Meadows: At the Railway crossing at corner of Harris Road and

Advent Road, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza

At the Railway crossing at corner of Harris Road and Advent Road, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza December 18 from 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Port Moody : At 300 Ioco Road behind Arena and Recreation Center, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza

: At 300 Ioco Road behind Arena and Recreation Center, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza December 18 from 7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Port Coquitlam: At Kingsway Avenue between Mary Hill Road and Wilson Avenue, featuring Tyler Shaw and Kiesza

Live shows occur at various times daily, depending on location. For a full schedule, including specific times, visit the official schedule here.

Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring donations for local food banks.

