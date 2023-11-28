The Coca-Cola® Holiday Caravan 6 Metro Vancouver Stops
The Coca-Cola® Holiday Caravan is on it’s way to Metro Vancouver and will be in town from December 15 to December 19.
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a FREE interactive and festive gathering featuring a meet-and-greet session and a complimentary holiday photo opportunity with Santa.
Furthermore, attendees will be treated to a complimentary Coca-Cola beverage or can opt for the indulgence of either hot chocolate or latte made with fairlife milk.
Coca-Cola® Holiday Caravan 2023 Schedule
Here are when and where to attend the free event:
- Stop 1 Friday, December 15th from 5 – 9PM at Safeway Kensington, 6564 E Hastings Burnaby BC
- Stop 2 Saturday, December 16th from 10am-1pm at Save On Foods Sunwood, 3025 Lougheed Hwy #100, Coquitlam, British Columbia
- Stop 3 Saturday, December 16th from 5pm-10pm at Lafarge Lake1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, British Columbia
- Stop 4 Sunday, December 17th from 10am-6pm at McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, 7899 Templeton Station Rd #1000, Richmond, British Columbia
- Stop 5 Monday, December 18th from 4pm-10pm at Glow Langley, 6690, 216 St, Langley British Columbia
- Stop 6 Tuesday,December 19th from 11am-2pm at Save On Foods Willoughby, 20255 64th Avenue, Langley, British Columbia