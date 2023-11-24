West Vancouver’s signature holiday celebration, the Dundarave Festival of Lights, returns with its winning combination of two Vancouverite loves – the North Shore and Christmas.

What better way to celebrate the season than taking in the shimmering lights displays, humming along to the free live music, or warming your heart by the giant bonfire.

Dundarave Festival of Lights 2023

Vancouver’s annual holiday beachside festival is back for 4 December Saturdays of music, bonfires, and Christmas cheer.

Drink in the beauty of the Forest of Miracles, a collection of 130+ illuminated Christmas trees. The trees are decorated by local groups, schools, and businesses, making West Vancouver’s waterfront shine with holiday spirit.

The tree decorating party on opening night (December 2) sets the joyful mood for the month, and the trees and decorations stay up until early January.

The last night (December 23) completes celebrations with a wassail and bonfire party.

In addition, guests can attend several free weekend concerts from local musicians. Exact dates of the festival and the lineup of performers should be confirmed soon.

Donations from the event raise funds for local homeless programs and initiatives, such as the Lookout Society’s North Shore Shelter. The 2022 Forest of Miracles raised $33,770, which was matched by the Lookout Society for a grand total of $67,540.

One of Vancouver’s most beautiful spots shines even brighter when the Festival of Lights takes centre stage. So come be dazzled by the Forest of Miracles and join hands and hearts by the bonfire this Christmas.

Event Details

The Dundarave Festival of Lights starts December 2 and ends December 23, at the Dundarave Beach Park in West Vancouver.

The December 2nd evening runs from noon to dusk.

Admission is free.

