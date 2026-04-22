25 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Apr 24-26)

The weekend is here once again, and that means Metro Vancouver is ready with tons of things to do. The sun is sure to be shining, so get ready for some beautiful weather and fun events all weekend long!

RELATED: 65 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This April

Featured Events

Party for the Planet 2026

Now in its 15th year, Surrey is once again hosting B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration with Party for the Planet 2026, presented by TD Bank Group! Taking place on Saturday, April 25, the day is guaranteed to bring the community together for sustainability, learning, and tons of fun. Prepare for the ultimate free, family-friendly Earth Day at Surrey Civic Plaza, surrounded by your community and endless opportunities to appreciate and enjoy what it means to be part of this wonderful world we call Earth.

From sustainable marketplaces to environmental education, and music to dance battles, this is an event that’s great for family and friends alike.

📅 Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Party for the Planet 2026

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. You can scoop up some “Any Day” tickets right now at an early bird rate, ranging from $15 to $25. With an Any Day ticket, you’ll have the flexibility to visit on the day of your choosing, accounting for weather and other plans you might have.

📅 Date: April 10 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

Support Local Charities with Mood Booster Balls

From April 20 to 26, Booster Juice is bringing back its Mood Booster Ball campaign, and it’s all about turning a quick smoothie run into something that supports your community.

Here’s the deal. Add a Mood Booster Ball to your order and proceeds go toward local charities and programs. That means real impact, right here, not somewhere far removed.

It might not seem like much on its own, but when a whole city gets behind it, you start to see the difference. Think of more opportunities for kids, stronger community programs, and spaces that actually stick around.

If you’re already grabbing a smoothie this week, this is one of those low-effort ways to give back.

📅 Date: April 20 to 26, 2026

📍 Location: Participating Booster Juice locations across Metro Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Visit Booster Juice in-store or through their app

For The Family

Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The West Coast Amusements Carnival is rolling back into Coquitlam Centre from April 16 to April 25, and if you grew up in the Lower Mainland, you probably have at least one unhinged memory from this place. They’re known for bringing the full package: over 100 rides and attractions that range from full-on scream machines (like the Zipper or Kamikaze) to classics like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Sizzler, and bumper cars. If spinning upside down isn’t your vibe, you’ll still find plenty to do—think funhouses, kids’ rides, and game booths stacked with neon plushies and knock-off Pikachus.

📅 Date: April 16 – 25, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

The season unfolds in a three-month cascade of blooms, beginning in April with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, it stands as Canada’s premier tulip festival and returns this year with another breathtaking display of scale, artistry, and colour. Get ready to explore the food trucks, stroll the golden pathways, and discover giant klompen (traditional Dutch shoes), the schoenen winkel (Dutch shoe store), vintage bicycles, swings, canoes, and elevated viewing platforms.

📅 Date: April 9 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers

Port Coquitlam Earth Day

Port Coquitlam is celebrating Earth Day with a free celebration featuring environmental education booths, giveaways and practical opportunities for residents to support sustainable living at home. Here’s what you can look forward to at the intiatives:

Free Bark Mulch

Free Compost Giveaway

Affordable trees for sale, including Star Magnolia, Japanese Stewartia, Bald Cypress, and European Hornbeam

Rain Barrel Sale

📅 Date: April 25, 2026

📍 Location: Minnekhada Middle School Park

🎟️ More Info: Port Coquitlam Earth Day

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Museum of Surrey Presents: Our Connection to Hockey

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada. It’s part of our culture, our history, and it’s played an important role in bringing people from all walks of life together under one game. The Museum of Surrey’s newest free exhibit is showcasing exactly that, highlighting the integral part hockey has played in Canada’s past and present. Excitingly, it also shines a light on Surrey’s local hockey heroes, as well as having plenty of interactive activities that will get the whole family hooting and hollering for a goal.

Visitors will have the chance to learn all about how hockey is part of the glue that keeps Canada together. Alongside the national icons on showcase, Surrey’s own athletes and game-changers will be under the same spotlight, as well as the untold stories of diversity in hockey. Women’s hockey, para hockey, and Punjabi broadcasters have all played some amazing parts in making the sport what it is today– especially locally.

📅 Date: October 16, 2025 – April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Our Connection to Hockey

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Botanica Flower Festival

Each year, the Botanica Flower Festival comes alive with a vibrant celebration of spring where flowers unfold to reveal a spectrum of beautiful colours. Expect 13 acres, 1.5 million bulbs, and surprises around every corner.

📅 Date: Opens April 9, 2026

📍 Location: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Botanica Flower Festival

Markets

Bossa Burnaby Card Show

This monthly event invites collectors of sports cards and memorabilia alike, featuring 60 vendor tables which specialize in exactly that. You’ll find dealers with Pokémon cards, too!

📅 Date: April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Bonsor Recreation Centre

🎟️ More Info: Bossa Burnaby Card Show

Scentuals Factory Sale

Whether you’re a longtime devotee or looking to clean up your beauty routine with nature’s most potent ingredients, this is your chance to stock up and save big. Scentuals is offering up to 70% Off and huge savings on a range of botanical cleansers, lotions, essential oils, diffusers & more. Everything Scentuals makes is crafted with pure, plant-based ingredients and zero synthetic fillers. This isn’t just a sale; it’s an invitation to experience luxury skincare without the luxury price tag. Be sure to arrive early as the best deals for first!

📅 Date: April 25, 2026

📍 Location: 8978 Fraserton Court, Burnaby, BC

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Factory Sale

Food + Drink Experiences

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring! From March 20th to May 3rd, explore 25+ Metro Vancouver cafes and bakeries, showcasing limited-time cherry blossom themed festival items. This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

Surf & Turf Sunday

Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

WONDERWALL

You are invited to experience Wonderwall, a heartfelt comedy by Canadian playwright James Barclay. The play follows a sharp-witted teen on the verge of losing her home. She teams up with her quirky middle-aged neighbor for a lawn-mowing hustle, and discovers an unexpected best friend. As their unlikely partnership draws their struggling families together, Wonderwall blends humour and heart in a warm, character-driven story about care, connection, and finding family in the most surprising places.

📅 Date: April 16 – May 2, 2026

📍 Location: The NEST

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wonderwall at The NEST on Granville Island

Shrek The Musical

Presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT), Shrek The Musical will be taking place at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster from April 17 to May 3, 2026. This family-friendly show follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a journey about self-acceptance and inclusivity. Visually spectacular, hilariously heartwarming, and packed with dazzling costumes, Shrek The Music is a must-watch this spring.

📅 Date: April 17 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shrek The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre

Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

Vancouver Opera’s blockbuster 2025-2026 season culminates in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera’s most cherished works, La Bohème’s passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

📅 Date: April 25 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Festivals + Conventions

Harumatsuri

This annual 1-day festival is celebrating Japanese arts and culture while also offering panels, video and AMV showings, gaming, an artists alley, and vendors.

📅 Date: April 25, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Harumatsuri

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 25: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids

📍 Location: BC Place

🧊 Vancouver Goldeneyes

April 25: Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Minnesota Frost

📍 Location: Pacific Coliseum

That’s going to finish up another week in Metro Vancouver. Don’t forget to mark your calendar with all these fantastic events happening in every city around the Lower Mainland. You won’t want to miss any of the fun that you’re invited to!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.