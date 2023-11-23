The holiday season brings about many cheerful celebrations, but Steveston’s Winter In The Village is special. Special because it transforms Richmond into a month-long winter wonderland spreading Christmas joy and light.

And the best part of this multi-venue, citywide festival – everything is FREE or low-cost.

Steveston’s Winter in The Village 2023

The whole family is invited to Richmond’s enchanting waterfront village for holiday festivities. Across the neighbourhood are several engaging Christmas activities including holiday light displays, Santa visits, Steveston Sips, Festival of Trees, tram rides, and selfie stations.

What’s more, the cosy local shops have plenty of offerings to cross off your shopping lists for the season.

Below are the ongoing events that run from December 1 to 31.

Holiday Line up:

Holiday Light Displays (FREE): All of Steveston is bathed in sparkling festive lights. Bring your phone and snap some pics!

Steveston Sips: Visit participating locations around Steveston to enjoy delicious festive drinks and the chance to win a $150 gift basket. Locations and contest details TBC soon!

Festival of Trees: Come wander through the forest of colorful and sparkling trees and see which one catches your eye the most! Local merchants and community groups all contribute to decorating the trees in a friendly competition to win the top vote.

The Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site hosts the event from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are $11.90 (Adults), $10.20 (Seniors), and FREE (youth aged under 17).



Winter Tram (FREE): Discover the history of interurban travel aboard the Steveston Tram. The tram will be decked out in holiday décor, and kids can enjoy conductor dress up and a Polar Express storytime.

The tram runs from Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Storytime dates are December 2 and 10, at 2pm, 2:40pm & 3:20pm.

Holiday Selfie Stations (FREE): Bring your holiday cheer and smile wide at the several selfie stations in the village. Post the pictures with the hashtags #WinterintheVillage and #RichmondMoments to share the photos on social!

Selfie stations are located at the Tourism Richmond Visitor Centre Kiosk, Town Square Park, and Gulf of Georgia Cannery.

Other Attractions:

There are several other events alongside the ongoing ones including:

Girls Night Out

Steveston Christmas Craft Fair

Songs In The Snow

Breakfast With Santa

Photos With Santa

Holiday Dog Parade

Jingle Bell High Tea at London Farm

The festival culminates in the 2023 Steveston Santa Claus Parade on December 24 at 6pm. For a Full Event Calendar, please visit the official site.

