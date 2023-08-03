45 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (Aug 4-6)

The first weekend of August is going to be a sunny one, and the best part is that it is also a long weekend! Whether you want to just go outside and enjoy the sun, or find something fun to do in and around Vancouver this is the guide for you.

From Pride celebrations and seaside festivals to boozy lawn bowling and sunflowers, there is something for everyone to enjoy this sunny weekend.

RELATED: 45 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this August

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

White Rock Sea Festival + Fireworks (Free)

Soak up the best of summer at this festival that brings live music, a traditional salmon barbecue and fireworks to White Rock’s waterfront over the BC Day long weekend.

It will feature fun for the whole family, with live entertainment, an outdoor movie night at Semiahmoo Park, the Westcoasters Car Show, a Pirates in the Park event and a Salmon BBQ.

When & Where: August 4, 5 & 6 from 11am – 4pm + Fireworks on Aug 6 at 10:15pm

Pride Parade (Free)

Get ready for a vibrant explosion of colors, music, and love as Vancouver hosts its annual Pride Parade this summer.

Organized by the Vancouver Pride Society, this event unites thousands of individuals from diverse backgrounds, supporting 2SLGBTQAI+ rights.

When & Where: August 6 from 12-3 pm, starting at Davie St. and Denman St. in Downtown Vancouver.

There will be a number of Pride activities taking place this weekend as well. Including:

Pride Pit Stop at BC Place on Aug 6 from 11 am to 7 pm (free)

Vancouver Black Pride at 1100 Bute Street on August 5 from 5 pm to midnight

Vancouver Dyke March starting at McSpadden Park on August 5 from 11 am – 5 pm (free)

Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland on Aug 6 from 4:30 pm

Pride at the Pier at The Shipyards in North Vancouver on Aug 4 (free)

Pride Drag Threesomes at Johnnie Fox’s Irish Pub on on Aug 5 from 12:30 – 2:30 pm

Pride Block Party at 16 West Restaurant in North Vancouver on Aug 6 from 12-5 pm

Powell Street Festival (Free)

The 47th Annual Powell Street Festival is back this summer, and it’s going to be an unforgettable event! With over 35 performances across three stages, you’ll have the chance to witness unique art forms like the rare Daikagura ceremony and the mesmerizing juggling by Michiyo Kagami.

You can savor the flavors of community Japanese food and browse the unique handmade crafts marketplace. There will also be interactive zones and a children’s activity area to engage and entertain visitors of all ages. And don’t miss the chance to participate in the Festival Lottery for exciting prizes!

When & Where: August 5 – 6 from 11:30 am- 7:00 pm at Oppenheimer Park, Vancouver

Grey Goose Vodka and Lawn Bowling

Vancouverites can experience the taste of summer as if you were in the South of France at The Lawn Club presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka. This 5-day event offers a sun-soaked afternoon with a leisurely game of pétanque – lawn bowling with a French Twist. Guests can showcase their skills on the lanes, then relax in the Clubhouse with refreshing cocktails and chef-made crêpes, offering the perfect summertime experience in the city.

Each ticket includes access to the Lawn Club, one (1) GREY GOOSE® Vodka soda or spritz cocktail, a 45-minute round of pétanque, and up to two hours in the stylish and private Clubhouse after completing the game. The Clubhouse offers additional cocktails and a selection of chef-created savory and sweet French crêpes to enjoy.

Tickets are $35 and can only be purchased in quantities for 2/4/6

When & Where: August 1-7 from 11am – 8 pm at the Concord Pacific 811 Carrall St, Vancouver

Playland’s Wooden Coaster’s 65th Anniversary Celebration

Excitement fills the air as Playland, Vancouver’s iconic amusement park, commemorates the 65th anniversary of its legendary Wooden Roller Coaster. To mark this special occasion, Playland has introduced a new and thrilling VIP experience, available on select dates.

When & Where: The VIP experience is being offered from 9:45 AM to 11:00 AM on July 30, August 6, 13, and 16 at Playland, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Science World After Dark 19+ Event

This exclusive event for “big kids” is a perfect fusion of entertainment, education, and pure fun where you can explore the exhibits at your own pace.

What makes this edition of Science World After Dark even more special is its celebration of Vancouver Pride. This event promises to be filled with drinks, food, a tuned-in DJ, and an incredible lineup of performers, including drag stars and science communicators. Tickets are $48 and can be purchased online.

When & Where: August 3 from 7-11pm at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Free Night at the Art Gallery (Free)

The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: July 4 from 4-8 pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Mural Festival (Free)

The Vancouver Mural Festival is an annual celebration of street art and public murals that brightens up the city’s neighborhoods. The 10 day long free festival will feature a number of concerts and live events that helps locals uncover Vancouver’s great outdoors and find a new favourite murals, artists, performers, communities, neighbors, and more.

When & Where: August 4-13 all over Mount Pleasant in Vancouver

Vegan Night Market

The Vegan Night Market in Vancouver is a popular event that caters to the growing community of vegans and plant-based enthusiasts. Attendees can explore a wide array of delicious vegan foods, drinks, and products from various vendors, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking plant-based options. Entry is by donation, a minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, pet food, clothing

When & Where: August 3&17 from 6-10 pm at 1489 East Hastings Street, Parking Lot of The Waldorf Hotel

Visit a Sunflower Festival

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours.

The Richmond Sunflower festival opened on August 5. Located at Richmond Country Farms, guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area. Tickets are $12-15.

The new Surrey Sunflower festival will be opening on August 4. Located at 4334 186 Street, Surrey, tickets are $10/ticket (+tax and fees). Presented by Genaris Cares, proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation. Guest can enjoy wandering through fields of sunflower, as well as take photos among their painted displays.

Lakeland Flowers much-awaited Summer Flower Festival reopened on July 21, revealing their 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where:

Richmond Sunflower Festival: August 5-31 from 1-8pm on weekdays, and from 10am – 8pm on weekends at Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Surrey Sunflower Festival: From Thursday-Sunday between August 5 – Sept 3 + August 7 with varying times between 10am – 7 pm at 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Lakeland Flowers: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Tsawwassen Sun Festival & Parade (Free)

The Tsawwassen Sun Festival & Parade is an annual community event held in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. It brings together residents and visitors alike to celebrate the spirit of the region with a variety of activities and festivities. The highlight of the event is the vibrant parade that showcases local talent and the car show featuring an amazing collection of vehicles.

When & Where: August 5-6 at Winskill Park, Delta

Metro Vancouver Bubble Tea Passport Kick Off

Explore a self-guided Metro Vancouver tour of 15 limited edition bubble tea drinks and desserts with boba pearls. Enjoy treats ala carte, or get the passport for $1 off limited edition menu offerings Aug 1 – 14, and 20+ BOGO & 50% off drink deals Aug 1 – Oct 31.

When & Where: August 1-15 at various participating restaurants around Vancouver

Happiness is in the Air at Capilano Mall (Free)

Get ready to groove and grin at Cap Mall! Capilano Mall is thrilled to invite you to their “Happiness is in the Air” event, taking place on August 4 from noon to 2 PM in the Grand Court. Do a happy dance over to the Smiley Face Balloon Installation and strike a pose, snap delightful selfies, and more.

When & Where: August 4 from 12-2 pm at Capilano Mall, 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival

The 2023 Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival, formerly known as the Vancouver Bach Festival, will run from July 27 to August 5. The festival will be held at various venues, including SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, Christ Church Cathedral, Pyatt Hall, The Orpheum Annex, West Vancouver United Church, and St. James Community Square. Tickets can be purchased online, costs varies.

When & Where: July 27 – August 5 at various times and locations.

Vancouver FC vs Winnipeg’s Valour

This weekend, a matinee game between Vancouver FC and Winnipeg’s Valour will bring Canadian Premier League soccer excitement to Willoughby Community Park, hosted at the Langley Events Centre.

When & Where: August 6, starting 2 pm at the Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre, 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ will be playing this Friday against Tigres UANL, a team from Mexico’s top league and the CONCACAF Champions in 2020. The game is a part of a tournament that will run until August 19th.

When & Where: August 4 starting at 7:30 pm at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Squamish Days Loggers Sports Festival

The Squamish Days Loggers Sports Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich history and culture of logging in Squamish, British Columbia. The festival features a series of exciting competitions and demonstrations, showcasing the skills of loggers and lumberjacks from the region. Visitors can witness thrilling events such as axe throwing, log rolling, and chainsaw carving, making it a fun-filled experience for all ages.

When & Where: August 3-6 at various times & locations each day

Ongoing Things To Do

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (Free Entry)

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Theatre Under the Stars

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl.

This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

When & Where: July 6 – August 26 at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster iis only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Catch a Movie

Free Movies Outdoors (Free Entry)

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

– Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

– Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Fridays Aug 4 at 9:00 pm at Douglas Park, Langley

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their July lineup includes:

Saturday, Aug 5: The Bad Guys

Saturday, Aug 12: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Saturday, Aug 19: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Saturday, Aug 26: Castle in the Sky

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Barbie & MEG 2

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept 1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

[content-ad