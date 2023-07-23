Happiness is in the Air at Capilano Mall
Get ready to groove and grin at Cap Mall! We’re thrilled to invite you to our “Happiness is in the Air” event, taking place on August 4 from noon to 2 PM in the Grand Court.
Do a happy dance over to the Smiley Face Balloon Installation and strike a pose, snap delightful selfies, and don’t forget to tag us on social media for a chance to win a $250* Capilano gift card!
Plus, to keep the energy high, we’ll have a DJ spinning upbeat tunes throughout the event.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to dance, smile, and shop. But that’s not all, the first 200 lucky guests will receive a Purdy’s milk chocolate smiley lolly!
The Smiley Face Balloon Installation will be on display in the Grand Court from August 4 to 7, during regular mall hours. See you there!