604 Now

Metro Vancouver Bubble Tea Passport Kick Off

Bubble Tea Passport

Explore a self-guided Metro Vancouver tour of 15 limited edition bubble tea drinks and desserts with boba pearls.

Enjoy treats ala carte, or get the passport for $1 off  limited edition menu offerings Aug 1 – 14, and 20+ BOGO & 50% off drink deals Aug 1 – Oct 31.

Share your passport adventures on Instagram for a chance to win yummy prizes @bubbleteapassport #bubbleteapassport

 

BOGO or 50% off* offers for Passport Holders 

Redeemable August 1 – October 31 unless otherwise stated.

 

See the map of participating vendors.

  • Boketto Tea Bar  – Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte with Pearls (vegan)
  • Chance Café – The Tokyo Fog & The Vancouver Fog (can be ordered vegan)
  • Charisma Café & Dessert House – Dessert Spiked Oreo Ice Volcano (19+ only)
  • Chatto Tea & Coffee – Santan Watermelon Oolong (vegan)
  • Chez Christophe – Boba Croissant Cube Aug 1 – 5 (Burnaby & White Rock)
  • Forage – Hong Kong Milk Tea Cream Puff
  • Ki Cafe – Apple Crisp Ade (can be ordered vegan)
  • Kulinarya Filipino Eatery (Vancouver location)
    • ginatan bilobilo (vegan)
    • flaming mais con yelo with rum infused boba
    • boba buko pandan drink
  • Memory Corner & Sweet Memory – Fresh Sparkling Dragon Fruit with Pearls (vegan)
  • NUTTEA – Lavender Earl Grey Nut Mylk Tea with Nut Cream (vegan)
  • Pampanga’s Cuisine (Vancouver location) taho de leche
  • Perchance – Summer Galaxy (Fresh Blueberry Milk Slush with Sea Salt Creme and Pearls – can be ordered vegan)
  • Tea Drop Cafe – Hojicha Ice Cream (Available early July 21 – 31)
  • Blossom Teas Buy One Drink, Get Second Same Drink Free (1 for redemption in September; 1 for redemption in October)
  • Chance Cafe  50% Off One Roasted Milk Tea, or Oolong Sweet Tea
  • Charisma Cafe & Dessert House  50% Off One Spiked Bubble Tea (Ages 19 and older only)
  • Chatto Tea & Coffee 
    • Buy Any Drink, Get One Cheese Kee Mun Tea Free (August)
    • Buy One Drink from the Milk Tea Series, Get One Same Drink Free (September)
    • Buy One Drink from the Fruit Tea Series, Get One Same Drink Free (October)
  • Juicy & 88 Hotdog Buy One Entree (meal or fried chicken) or any two hot dogs, Get a Medium Bubble Tea with Boba Pearls Free
  • Memory Corner  Buy One Drink with Pearls, Get One Drink with Pearls Free
  • Monga Fried Chicken 
    • Buy One Bubble Tea Drink, Get One Bubble Tea Drink Free
    • Buy One Chicken Entree, Get One Bubble Tea Drink Free
  • Pampanga’s Cuisine Buy One sago’t gulaman, Get One sago’t gulaman Free
  • Peachy Peachy Buy One Drink, Get One Drink Free
  • Sweet Memory  Buy One Drink with Pearls, Get One Drink with Pearls Free
  • Truedan Buy One Drink, Get One Drink Free (redeemable 1 time each at all 5 Metro Vancouver locations)
    • Burnaby
    • Richmond
    • Vancouver Kingsway
    • Vancouver Robson Flagship
    • Vancouver Yaletown

Bonus offers:

  • The Filipino Noodle Joint Buy One Cooler, Get One Free (1 redeemable in September; 1 redeemable in October; Excludes Halo Halo)
  • Fufu Cafe (Redeemable August 1 – 14)
    • Buy One Order Thai Milk Tea Panna Cotta Soufflé Pancake, Get a Second Order 50% Off:
      • 3) soufflé pancakes, Thai tea infused whipped cream, brown sugar tapioca pearls, Thai milk tea panna cotta, brown sugar syrup
    • Buy a Small Thai Milk Tea Tapioca Kakigori (Japanese Style Shaved Ice), Upgrade to Large Free:
      • House-made Thai milk tea sauce, brown sugar tapioca pearl, Rocky Point vanilla ice cream, Thai milk tea whipped cream, mint
  • Teaboco Buy One Tumbler Set, Get One Tumbler Set 50% off
Back To Calendar

Location

  • Start Date

    August 1

  • End Date

    August 14

  • Tickets

    $6

More Info