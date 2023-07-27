Metro Vancouver Bubble Tea Passport Kick Off
Explore a self-guided Metro Vancouver tour of 15 limited edition bubble tea drinks and desserts with boba pearls.
Enjoy treats ala carte, or get the passport for $1 off limited edition menu offerings Aug 1 – 14, and 20+ BOGO & 50% off drink deals Aug 1 – Oct 31.
Share your passport adventures on Instagram for a chance to win yummy prizes @bubbleteapassport #bubbleteapassport
BOGO or 50% off* offers for Passport Holders
Redeemable August 1 – October 31 unless otherwise stated.
See the map of participating vendors.
- Boketto Tea Bar – Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte with Pearls (vegan)
- Chance Café – The Tokyo Fog & The Vancouver Fog (can be ordered vegan)
- Charisma Café & Dessert House – Dessert Spiked Oreo Ice Volcano (19+ only)
- Chatto Tea & Coffee – Santan Watermelon Oolong (vegan)
- Chez Christophe – Boba Croissant Cube Aug 1 – 5 (Burnaby & White Rock)
- Forage – Hong Kong Milk Tea Cream Puff
- Ki Cafe – Apple Crisp Ade (can be ordered vegan)
- Kulinarya Filipino Eatery (Vancouver location)
- ginatan bilobilo (vegan)
- flaming mais con yelo with rum infused boba
- boba buko pandan drink
- Memory Corner & Sweet Memory – Fresh Sparkling Dragon Fruit with Pearls (vegan)
- NUTTEA – Lavender Earl Grey Nut Mylk Tea with Nut Cream (vegan)
- Pampanga’s Cuisine (Vancouver location) taho de leche
- Perchance – Summer Galaxy (Fresh Blueberry Milk Slush with Sea Salt Creme and Pearls – can be ordered vegan)
- Tea Drop Cafe – Hojicha Ice Cream (Available early July 21 – 31)
- Blossom Teas Buy One Drink, Get Second Same Drink Free (1 for redemption in September; 1 for redemption in October)
- Chance Cafe 50% Off One Roasted Milk Tea, or Oolong Sweet Tea
- Charisma Cafe & Dessert House 50% Off One Spiked Bubble Tea (Ages 19 and older only)
- Chatto Tea & Coffee
- Buy Any Drink, Get One Cheese Kee Mun Tea Free (August)
- Buy One Drink from the Milk Tea Series, Get One Same Drink Free (September)
- Buy One Drink from the Fruit Tea Series, Get One Same Drink Free (October)
- Juicy & 88 Hotdog Buy One Entree (meal or fried chicken) or any two hot dogs, Get a Medium Bubble Tea with Boba Pearls Free
- Memory Corner Buy One Drink with Pearls, Get One Drink with Pearls Free
- Monga Fried Chicken
- Buy One Bubble Tea Drink, Get One Bubble Tea Drink Free
- Buy One Chicken Entree, Get One Bubble Tea Drink Free
- Pampanga’s Cuisine Buy One sago’t gulaman, Get One sago’t gulaman Free
- Peachy Peachy Buy One Drink, Get One Drink Free
- Sweet Memory Buy One Drink with Pearls, Get One Drink with Pearls Free
- Truedan Buy One Drink, Get One Drink Free (redeemable 1 time each at all 5 Metro Vancouver locations)
- Burnaby
- Richmond
- Vancouver Kingsway
- Vancouver Robson Flagship
- Vancouver Yaletown
Bonus offers:
- The Filipino Noodle Joint Buy One Cooler, Get One Free (1 redeemable in September; 1 redeemable in October; Excludes Halo Halo)
- Fufu Cafe (Redeemable August 1 – 14)
- Buy One Order Thai Milk Tea Panna Cotta Soufflé Pancake, Get a Second Order 50% Off:
- 3) soufflé pancakes, Thai tea infused whipped cream, brown sugar tapioca pearls, Thai milk tea panna cotta, brown sugar syrup
- Buy a Small Thai Milk Tea Tapioca Kakigori (Japanese Style Shaved Ice), Upgrade to Large Free:
- House-made Thai milk tea sauce, brown sugar tapioca pearl, Rocky Point vanilla ice cream, Thai milk tea whipped cream, mint
- Buy One Order Thai Milk Tea Panna Cotta Soufflé Pancake, Get a Second Order 50% Off:
- Teaboco Buy One Tumbler Set, Get One Tumbler Set 50% off