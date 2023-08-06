Playland Has a New VIP Experience For The Wooden Coaster’s 65th Anniversary

Excitement fills the air as Playland, Vancouver’s iconic amusement park, commemorates the 65th anniversary of its legendary Wooden Roller Coaster. To mark this special occasion, Playland has introduced a new and thrilling VIP experience, available on select dates.

The VIP experience is being offered from 9:45 AM to 11:00 AM on July 30, August 6, 13, and 16.

This exclusive event promises an unforgettable adventure for roller coaster enthusiasts and amusement park lovers alike.

What the VIP Experience Includes:

Behind the Scenes Tour: Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of a roller coaster? Now’s your chance to find out! The new VIP experience offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, where you’ll get a glimpse into the mechanics and operations of this historic coaster.

Ride on the Coaster: Originally built in 1958, this classic wooden coaster never fails to deliver an adrenaline-pumping ride, filled with twists, turns, and heart-stopping drops.

Souvenir Coaster Photo: Capture the thrill and excitement of the coaster ride with a personalized souvenir coaster photo. Cherish the memory of your exhilarating adventure (or tears) for years to come.

Souvenir Button: As a memento of this special occasion, each VIP attendee will receive a commemorative souvenir button, proudly celebrating the Wooden Roller Coaster’s 65th anniversary.

Mini Donuts & Coffee or Hot Chocolate: After the adrenaline rush, indulge in a delightful treat of mini donuts accompanied by your choice of steaming hot coffee or rich hot chocolate.

Mini Golf: Extend the fun and enjoy a round of mini-golf with friends and family next to the coaster.

Following the experience, Playland will open for regular hours so guests can enjoy the rest of the park with a Thrill pass at no additional cost.

Limited Tickets Available:

To ensure an intimate and exclusive experience, tickets for the VIP event are strictly limited. Early booking is recommended to secure your spot.

Whether you are a die-hard coaster enthusiast, or a history buff, don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate this local milestone.

To book your VIP experience and for more information, visit Playland’s website.

