Can you believe it is already the last weekend of May? This month flew by with the beautiful weather and the return of so many exciting and fun things to do in and around Metro Vancouver.

Although this weekend is not the sunniest, you can still enjoy a great day out and about after a short week.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

New West Hyack Parade & Festival in the Park (FREE)

The streets of New Westminster will be transformed for the Hyack International Parade. This is the largest family-oriented parade in our province. With over 120 entries from all across BC, Washington, and Oregon, this vibrant and lively procession brings together an array of floats, marching bands, community groups, mascots, and performance artists. The free event is a spectacle of energy, color, and entertainment that you should definitely check out.

When & Where: May 25 from 11am – 4 pm at Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Ave, New Westminster

Cost: Free

Vancouver Granville Island Spot Prawn Festival (FREE)

Metro Vancouver’s Spot prawn season is coming up, and seafood lovers can get their hands on some fresh spot prawns at the annual Spot Prawn Festival taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.

Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes: Spot Prawn Bisque for $10 and Spot Prawn Brunch for $79.

When & Where: May 26th from 11:00 at False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Vancouver Whitecap vs Messi’s team

The Vancouver Whitecaps is scheduled to host Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF this May.

While no player’s participation is guaranteed due to potential injuries or other issues, there are strong indications that Messi will play at BC Place.This could potentially lead to a complete sellout for the Whitecaps’ MLS match on May 25, possibly marking the first-ever sellout in the team’s history.

When & Where: May 25 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Ladner May Days (FREE)

Ladner May Day starts with a pancake breakfast, followed by the May Days Parade at noon, showcasing the May Royal Court float. Watch as local community members walk through Ladner Village, greeting local businesses, entertainers, school groups, dance teams, and many more.

The parade concludes at the stage in Memorial Park, where the traditional Maypole dance and May Royal Court crowning ceremony are held.

When & Where: May 16, parade starts at 11 am at Delta St and Trennant St.

Cost: Free

Thomas the train – Squamish

Every year, families in British Columbia eagerly anticipate the arrival of a beloved blue engine at the Railway Museum of BC: Thomas the Tank Engine.

For 2 weekends, this annual event transforms the museum into a bustling hub of excitement and adventure for children and adults alike.

When & Where: May 25-26 and June 1-2 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Cost: $37.45

SFDS Spring Fair in Burnaby (FREE)

This free event will feature a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, with live entertainment that includes dancing, music performances and attractions, inflatable play areas and much more.

It is an excellent opportunity for families with young children to celebrate the diversity and unity of the community and especially have fun together.

When & Where: May 25 from 10 am at Rene Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Surrey SPARK Stages Family Weekend

Don’t miss a weekend brimming with entertaining performances and activities for kids and families at the Surrey Arts Centre, May 24-26. This year they will have spectacular performances on tour from Australia, Ireland, the USA and Canada. Amazing shows that you otherwise wouldn’t get a chance to see. Robots, dinosaurs, tall tales, music, magic, dancing, and other surprises.

When &Where: Open to the public May 25-26 at various times at the Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $16 for Children, $21 for Adults

Sober Forest Bike Rave (FREE)

The Sober Bike Rave is back for another year, offering a one-of-a-kind experience. The dynamic dance floor is ever-changing, with everyone dressed in funky, colorful attire. Flashing lights and blossoming smiles add to the vibrant atmosphere.

What sets this bike rave apart is that it’s completely free of drugs and alcohol.

When & Where: May 24th from 8pm at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

Cost: Free. Register online

The Show at Emily Carr University

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) will be holding its annual, highly anticipated student art, media and design exhibition, known as The Show. The Show is a hybrid in-person and interactive virtual exhibition of work from over 250 graduating ECU students.

They will be having their opening night this weekend. Free parking will be available in the parking garage next to ECU on Opening Night from 6 pm onwards.

When & Where: May 10 – 23 at Emily Carr University, 520 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Hard Rubber Orchestra: Fun for the Whole Family

Hard Rubber Orchestra premieres new work by Jill Townsend, Shruti Ramani, Lisa Cay Miller and Dean Thiessen

The award-winning 18-piece Hard Rubber Orchestra will debut new compositions by four outstanding Vancouver composers, showcasing a diverse range of styles and influences.

When & Where: May 25 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

Too Hot To Handle – Vancouver Edition

Round 2 of Too Hot To Handle is bringing the heat at Bar None Nightclub, plus they’re throwing in 2 free drinks with every ticket! Deck duty: Dj Zenoh & Dj Inspire

When & Where: May 23 from 10 pm – 2 am at Bar None Nightclub, 1222 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Cost: Early bird $25+ tax and fees, Regular $30+ tax and fees

Women In Wine; Dinner Series at ATLAS Steak + Fish

ATLAS Steak + Fish is hosting a five-course dining experience spotlighting the creations of female winemakers in the Pacific Northwest. Wineries to be featured are Canoe Ridge, Col Solare and Erath. Diners can expect to indulge in an innovative menu spotlighting spring flavours.

When & Where: May 22 – June 2 at ATLAS Steak + Fish, 4331 Dominion St, Burnaby

Cost: $150

Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

Join for a day filled with all things tiny and adorable. Explore a variety of dollhouses, miniature furniture, and tiny accessories to add to your collection. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, there’s something for everyone at this event. Don’t miss out on the chance to find unique pieces to enhance your miniature world.

When & Where: May 26th from 10am – 3:30 pm at the IUOE Hall Local 115, 4333 Ledger Ave, Burnaby

Cost: $5

The Langley Ukulele Association’s “All You Need is Love” concert

Experience a captivating musical journey, where melodies echo messages of love, happiness, hope, and peace. From soulful gospel, folk, modern pop and rock, our program not only resonates through your ears but also delivers a heartfelt aspiration: empowering youth as catalysts for change to overcome historical and present-day challenges.

When & Where: May 25 from 3-5pm at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Langley Tw

Cost: $14.11 – $22.63

Ongoing things to do

Jump on a Rollercoaster at Playland

Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park. Playland will reopen its doors on May 18th. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.

This year they will also be launching their new roller coaster, ThunderVolt, which will be the fastest launch coaster in Canada! https://604now.com/playland-investing-9-million-for-canada-fastest-launch-coaster/

When & Where: Select days from May 18 – Sept 1 at 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: From $33-$55

Get some fresh Spot Prawns form Steveston

Photo: @prawnsonthespot / IGMetro Vancouver’s popular Spot Prawns have finally returned. Locals can get fresh prawns right off the boat starting this Friday May 17th at various boats in Steveston Habour. They are open daily from 8am until sold out with varying prices. You can also prepurchase them online for a guaranteed pick up.

When: Starting May 17th, open daily from 8am until sold out. Prices varies.

Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond

Shipyards Night Market (FREE)

The popular North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to return this May. The free waterfront market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.

When & Where: Every Friday from May 10 – Sept 13 at North Vancouver’s Shipyards.

Cost: Free admission

Burnaby Village Museum (FREE)

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Visit a Vancouver Outdoor Pools & Spray Parks (FREE)

The city of Vancouver usually reopens their pools and spray parks in May, along with providing lifeguards at the local beaches. Unfortunately, although the popular Kits pool was originally scheduled to reopen as well, recently announced that there will be delays due to unforeseen repairs.

When & Where: Opening long weekend – all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Registration online preferred. Cost varies

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50+

Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month is celebrated every May in Vancouver, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and contributions of the city’s Asian communities. The month is filled with various events, exhibitions, performances, and workshops highlighting the traditions, art, and history of Asian cultures in the region. Events includes:

Special Events at the Chinese Canadian Museum

ExplorASIAN Festival has a series of events TBA

When & Where: May 1-31 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Guys & Dolls comes to the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage this Spring. Enjoy this beloved Broadway musical that brings memorable songs and a captivating story to life with an extraordinary cast.

Set in the bustling streets of 1950s New York City, the show is filled with colourful characters, witty dialogue, and toe-tapping musical numbers, this Tony Award–winning show has stood the test of time, remaining a favourite among theatre enthusiasts.

When: May 16 to June 30

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: $39

Teens: Creative Minds; Free New Exhibit at The Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey have just debuted their latest exhibition, “Teens: Creative Minds,” a traveling showcase from the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

Open now through August 4, 2024, this exhibit provides an immersive journey into the world of youthful innovation and imagination that can be enjoyed by all ages.

When & Where: April 23 – August 4 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

TouchScapes: 3D Art Exhibition for the Visually Impaired (FREE)

TouchScapes offers an immersive experience with seven 3D art pieces, including works by Magritte, Picasso, O’Keeffe, and Kandinsky, alongside pieces by Vancouver’s own Lily Bai.

This exhibition transcends traditional art presentations, allowing visitors to physically interact with the artworks, complemented by Braille descriptions to enhance accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide attendees through this innovative exploration of art. The exhibition will run from April 28th to June 1st on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where & When: May 4 – June 1 at the Gryphon Experience Gallery, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: FREE. Registration required

Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café (FREE)

Guildford Town Centre is featuring Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.

Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When & Where: May 1 – June 9 at from 10 am – 9 pm at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, May 4 – Wonka

Saturday, May 11 – Peter Rabbit 2

Saturday, May 18 – Migration

Saturday, May 25 – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.