Fun for the Whole Family

Hard Rubber Orchestra premieres new work by Jill Townsend, Shruti Ramani, Lisa Cay Miller and Dean Thiessen

The evening will kick off with original videos featuring music by Bruno Hubert, Peggy Lee, Sharon Minemoto, John Korsrud and Harry Stafylakis and visuals by Jenn Strom, Laurence Rooney, Melissa Hubert, Mike Olbinski and Aram Coen.

The award-winning 18-piece Hard Rubber Orchestra will debut new compositions by four outstanding Vancouver composers, showcasing a diverse range of styles and influences.

Jill Townsend, celebrated as a prolific composer, arranger, and leader of the acclaimed Jill Townsend Jazz Orchestra, brings her melodically rich and harmonically lush approach, inspired by jazz icons Kenny Wheeler and Gil Evans. Her recent works, including the East Meets West Suite, have garnered international recognition.

Shruti Ramani, one of Canada’s emerging stars, blends her background in Hindustani music with innovative vocal techniques in her Indo-Jazz fusion band, Raagaverse, captivating audiences with her unique voice and compositions.

Lisa Cay Miller, internationally acclaimed pianist and Artistic Director of the New Orchestra Workshop Society, pushes musical boundaries with daring and confrontational compositions, drawing from her classical training and extensive experience as an improviser.

Dean Thiessen is one of Vancouver’s brightest young voices on piano and in composition. He leads several ensembles,

Stranger Friends Orchestra, Local Motion and the Dean Thiessen Electric Band. He has been part of Hard Rubber New Music programs over the past four years including its Young Composer Readings and Absolute Unit.

Led by Artistic Director John Korsrud, the Hard Rubber Orchestra has been a beacon of innovation since 1990, with their latest recording “Iguana” nominated for a Juno. Having graced stages across Canada and Europe, the Orchestra continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with their groundbreaking music.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this exciting showcase of cutting-edge music! Doors open at 7 pm, tickets available at the SFUW Box Office.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, May 25th from 7:30 – 9:30 pm

Where: Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre (B2290), SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6B 1H4

Cost: $29 General / $18.99 Students