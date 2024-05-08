Women In Wine; Dinner Series at ATLAS Steak + Fish
ATLAS Steak + Fish is hosting a five-course dining experience spotlighting the creations of female winemakers in the Pacific Northwest. Wineries to be featured are Canoe Ridge, Col Solare and Erath.
Diners can expect to indulge in an innovative menu spotlighting spring flavours. The first pour, Erath 2022 Oregon Pinot Noir Rosé is paired with a Prosciutto de Parma, a savoury-sweet starter featuring a strawberry and black pepper bar veiled with thinly sliced prosciutto. A super tender Olive Oil Poached Halibut is served in oyster coconut cream and cloaked with a picturesque passion fruit gelée.
To follow, a Spiced Lamb Saddle accompanied with earthy elements and Erath 2018 Estate Selection Pinot Noir. A second red meat course, the Grilled CAB Striploin is cleverly served with espresso gnocchi, pairing perfectly with Col Solare 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon’s flavours of berries, dried fruit and cocoa.
For dessert, savour a refreshing Toasted Jasmine Rice Panna Cotta, complete with lemon curd, lime leaf powder and Thai basil.
$10 from each dinner sold will go to a scholarship fund with the WORTH Association, the only society in British Columbia dedicated to advancing women in the recreation, tourism, and hospitality industries.
Limited spots are available nightly, at all ATLAS steak + fish locations. Reservations are recommended. The five-course experience is available for $150.00 per person.
ATLAS steak + fish has locations in Burnaby, Langley, Kamloops and West Edmonton.