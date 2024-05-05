The Langley Ukulele Association’s “All You Need is Love” concert
Embark on a musical odyssey Saturday, May 25 2024 with the Langley Ukulele Association’s “All You Need is Love” concert.
Experience a captivating musical journey, where melodies echo messages of love, happiness, hope, and peace. From soulful gospel, folk, modern pop and rock, our program not only resonates through your ears but also delivers a heartfelt aspiration: empowering youth as catalysts for change to overcome historical and present-day challenges.
Join us as we harmonize the tunes that are a powerful narrative of positivity and transformation.
Guided by Paul Luongo, our Senior A group of the Association represents the pinnacle of a child’s journey to excellence. Their exceptional performances have garnered attention, leading to television appearances such as Vancouver’s yearly Christmas Wish Breakfast on Global BC, and invitations to showcase their talent in various destinations including Hawaii, Japan, and New York.
They were featured in the documentary film ‘The Mighty Uke’. The Ensemble’s legacy includes numerous CDs and DVDs that will be available for purchase at the productions, as well as other merchandise.
Event Details
When: Saturday, May 25th from 3-5pm
Where: Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley
Cost: $14.11 – $22.63