Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale
Welcome to the Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale!
Join us at 4333 Ledger Ave for a day filled with all things tiny and adorable. Explore a variety of dollhouses, miniature furniture, and tiny accessories to add to your collection. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, there’s something for everyone at this event. Don’t miss out on the chance to find unique pieces to enhance your miniature world. See you there!
New & Exciting miniaturists, Igma artisans, world-class exhibits – vote for your fave!
About the Event
The Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale will be taking place on Sunday, May 26th from 10am – 3:30 pm at the I.U.O E. Hall.
NOTE: ALL TICKETS AT THE DOOR – DAY OF EVENT
$5.00 entry, free under 15 years. FREE goodie bags with mini projects! (Limited to 300) Door prizes hourly!
Limited concession at Venue. Free parking. For more info about vendors & exhibits, see our website: vancouverminiatureshow.com or email: [email protected]