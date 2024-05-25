604 Now
All Aboard Thomas the Tank Engine

Every year, families in British Columbia eagerly anticipate the arrival of a beloved blue engine at the Railway Museum of BC: Thomas the Tank Engine.

This annual event transforms the museum into a bustling hub of excitement and adventure for children and adults alike.

Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine 2024

This year, the Thomas the Tank Engine experience, will be held on May 25-26 & June 1-2, 2024.

There are seven time slots available each day. As tickets for the event tend to sell out quickly, families are encouraged to plan ahead and secure their spot early.

This year’s theme, ‘Day Out With Thomas Bubble Tour’ will give guests some extra fun. There will be tons of bubbles floating through the air, adding an extra element of magic.

Beyond the train rides and bubble fun, the event offers a variety of activities to keep families engaged throughout the day. There will be live entertainment, including music and performances. As well as face painting, scavenger hunts, a mini-putt golf, bouncy castle, mini-rail rides, and more.

You can also take home a piece of the experience at their Gift Shop. There will be exclusive Thomas merchandise for sale.

Location

Railway Museum of British Columbia

39645 Government Rd
Squamish, BC V8B 0B6 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    May 25 @ 10:30 am

  • End Date

    May 26 @ 4:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $37.45

More Info