Hyack International Parade & Festival In The Park

This May immerse yourself in a celebration of culture, diversity, and community spirit as the iconic Hyack International Parade & Festival returns to New Westminster.

From vibrant parades to tantalizing food vendors and captivating live performances, this annual event takes place on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 from 11 am to 4 pm. Get ready for a day filled with excitement and fun for attendees of all ages.

A Diverse Parade and Festival

The highlight of the Hyack Festival is undoubtedly its vibrant parade, which kicks off the day’s festivities with a burst of energy and enthusiasm.

Beginning at 11:00 am on 6th Street and 8th Avenue in New Westminster, the parade features a dynamic procession of diverse cultures, local organizations, marching bands, and spirited mascots.

Spectators lining the streets are treated to a visual feast of colourful floats, lively performances, and the infectious beat of music from around the world. It’s a celebration of unity and diversity that truly embodies the spirit of the New Westminster community.

Culinary Delights

After the parade, the festivities continue at Tipperary Park, where attendees can indulge their taste buds with an array of delicious food. From savory street food to sweet treats, a diverse collection of food vendors offer something to satisfy every palate.

Sample authentic international cuisines or savor local favorites while soaking in the lively atmosphere of the festival. In addition to the amazing food, the Hyack Festival also showcases a rich assortment of vendors, with artisans showcasing their crafts, interactive activities for all ages, and community booths highlighting their work in the community of New Westminster.

Family Entertainment

No festival is complete without live entertainment, and the Hyack Festival delivers with an impressive lineup of performers guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. From talented musicians to cultural performances, this festival promises to get everybody dancing. In addition, families can enjoy interactive activities and games, while pet lovers can also bring their furry friends to enjoy free treats and explore market vendors offering pet products and services. With entertainment options for everyone, the Hyack Festival ensures that the fun never stops for a moment.

Embracing Community and Creating Memories

At its core, the Hyack Festival is about bringing people together to celebrate community spirit and create lasting memories, and whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, the festival offers a welcoming atmosphere where everyone is encouraged to join in the festivities.

Meet new friends, reconnect with old acquaintances, and experience the sense of belonging that comes from being part of a vibrant community. As you stroll through the park, sampling delicious food, enjoying live performances, and soaking in the festive atmosphere, you’ll feel a sense of pride in being part of the New Westminster community.



As the Hyack Festival returns to New West, it brings with it a sense of joy, camaraderie, and celebration that is truly infectious. From the colorful parade to the exquisite fare and captivating entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this annual event.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and come together to celebrate community spirit at the Hyack Festival.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.hyackfestival.com

You Might Also Like: