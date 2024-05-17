Too Hot To Handle – Vancouver Edition
Round 2 of Too Hot To Handle is bringing the heat at @barnoneclub plus we’re throwing in 2 free drinks with every ticket! 🔥
Get ready to turn up the temperature and enjoy the sizzle! 💥
🎧 Deck duty: Dj Zenoh & Dj Inspire
Event Details
When: Thursday, May 23, 2024. Doors open at 10 PM, runs till 2 AM
Where: Bar None Nightclub, 1222 Hamilton St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2S8
Cost: Early bird $25+ tax and fees, Regular $30+ tax and fees
- 2 drinks included
- For Table Reservations: +1 236-777-3689