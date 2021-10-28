31 Fun Things To Do In And Around Vancouver This Halloween Weekend (Oct 29-31)

Just like that, October has come to an end but not without some fun and treats.

Halloween weekend is loaded with fun things to do in Metro Vancouver and that includes more than than the sugar high. What’s better yet, clear skies are forecasted for the weekend! So load up your schedule with spooky events before they’re gone for the year.

Here is your roundup of fun things to do this Halloween weekend.

Halloween Events – October 29-31

Experience a Haunted Carnival at Playland

Playland’s Hallowed Eves Nights return this weekend. This year’s theme is described as having a “Caravan of Curiosities” rolling into town and taking over the entire park with firebreathers, contortionists, a resentful puppet, and other oddities.

Join The Parade of Lost Souls

Thousands of zombies will take part in an East Vancouver parade next week, and it’s described as an event ‘for the people by the people”. Locals can come together and dig deep to release their inner zombie to some beats. Over 10,000 “zombies” take part in the Parade of Lost Souls each year.

Get Spooked At A Haunted Maze

On until October 31, 2021, this haunted corn maze at Maan Farms is a number of horrifyingly fun experiences. There are a number of options to explore. Described as the ‘scariest corn maze in Canada’, Maan Farms is back at it again and will also have 2 additional terrifying experiences to keep you on your toes.

Find Lost Souls in Gastown

The Lost Souls of Gastown haunted walking tour is back. Guided only by lamplight, tour-goers will get spooked as they’re told eerie tales of our city’s early history as they venture through cobblestone streets. Expect a shocking finale to this evening performance-theatre experience.

Get Haunted at Edgemont

This haunted house in North Vancouver has opened up the past week, and entry is by donation. Edgemont Haunt is hosted by a couple, the ‘amateur’ production is definitely just as good as some of the paid ones you see each year. There are all of the horror-movie like additions and details. Proceeds all go to a good cause as well.

Map Out Halloween Houses To Check Out

There are no shortage of houses that are fun to visit if you are out trick-or-treating. In fact, it’s not unusual to map out some key homes to check out that may have gone all out to bring out spooky vibes. Check out neighbourhood suggestions across Metro Vancouver of homes that you may want to visit while out.

Get On A Halloween Train

The Bear Creek Mini Golf & Scream Train is officially open. This Halloween themed fun pumpkin train ride will be onboarding passengers through October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For $10, kids get a train ride, treat and a pumpkin. Kids under 2 are free, and you don’t have to purchase your tickets online.

See Illusions at Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is being transformed. With state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects, Burnaby Village Museum will be a must-see attraction. There will be ‘Eerie Illusions’ entertaining and spooking guests of all ages. There will be a lot of fun things to do and yummy treats to devour.

Do An Xtreme Maze In A Haunted Theatre

The Xtreme Fear Maze Haunted House has been open and is scaring thrill-seekers all the way up to Halloween. In addition to rooms of terror, monsters and chilling haunted houses… the maze actually takes place is a real haunted theatre.

Visit This Epic House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, in Surrey reopened on October 1, 2021. Previously known as Potter’s Haunted Houses, it has been on hiatus due to the pandemic. However, it is now back with improvements and new safety rules and extremely chilling haunted houses to explore.

Experiences Tales From The Graves



Starting this weekend, Fort Langley is hosting their outdoor Graves Tales again for adults only. Don’t miss your chance to hear about tales of love, mystery, burials, and hair-raising amputations during Fort Langley National Historic Site’s annual Grave Tales.

Take Part in Ghouls & Goblins Skating for a Twoonie

If you live near or around Kensington Arena or Bill Copeland Arena, in Burnaby, there are a number of fun skating events happening. For just $2 you can skate around in your costume of choice. Bill Copeland is hosting twoonie skate on October 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kensington Arena also has this event on October 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dine In a Haunted Restaurant

There are plenty of great places to eat in Metro Vancouver, however keeping with the fall and Halloween theme why not try your hand at one that is haunted? Get your spook on while having a meal at one of these reportedly haunted restaurants in Metro Vancouver.

Have A Bone Chilling Time At Britannia Mine Museum

The Britannia Mine Museum is hosting a lost pirate treasure adventure Underground in the mine tunnel, a Witches’ Lair and Wall of Wonders in the Bone Yard with skeletons. There is an actual Spooky Skeleton Science Show with “Terror” Lab and photo booth. This promises to be a fun thing to do with your family. Book early, happening on October 30, and 31.

This Weekend – October 29-31

Check Out Imagine Picasso

Imagine Picasso opened to the public this week, allowing guests to experience 200 of Pablo Picasso’s paintings from various eras of his life. Slightly different from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit, the set up for this event mimics an illusive maze where visitors can roam around gazing at moving art come to life, quite literally. The exhibit will run until January 8, 2022.

Lose Yourself In A Van Gogh Painting One Last Time (For Real This Time)

Only around for a little while longer, the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit has been a popular spot for many since its launch earlier this year. Tickets has sold out multiple times, with dates being extended until October 31. This is the last month to experience this for yourself if you haven’t already, or go one more time if you wish. Here is a look inside.

Go Through a Drive-Thru Chipotle

The first ever drive-thru ‘Chipotlane’ concept in Canada has officially opened this week in Port Coquitlam. This unique store concept has only been around for 2 years, but has quickly become popular in America. Take a peak inside.

Eat A Good Meal and Pretend You Are On Vacation

Fall is a great time to explore the amazing restaurants Vancouver is surrounded with. There are a few that stand out in terms of “vacation” vibes and may make you feel you are away. For those closer to Langley, there are a number of restaurants worth checking out too. As always, there is something for everyone.

On-Going Things To Do

Grab A Pumpkin, Go On a Hay Ride

It’s officially acceptable to start decorating your home with fall pumpkins and take cute pictures. A number of charming pumpkin patches exist around Metro Vancouver. Some of them offering rides, farm animals, kids attractions, and of course pumpkins. Although not all are open, check our the list of local pumpkin patches and choose your adventure.

Get Your Fill of Pumpkin Waffles, Wine or Ice Cream

Make sure to visit Krause Berry Farms and get their limited seasonal pumpkin waffles. Also, visit the winery to pick up some fruit wine (suggest Apple) for your fall dinners. Similarly, Maan Farms has come back with their pumpkin-spiced ice-cream in mini pumpkins that are delicious and photo-worthy. Yes, both places also have pumpkin patches.

Go to Pumpkin Town

Laity Pumpkin Patch South in Maple Ridge has created an entire village made entirely of pumpkins. In addition to that, they also have a host of other attractions that screams fall in the best way possible. This is a great place to visit for those seasonal fall pictures, and of course pumpkins.

End The Festivities with a Wizard Themed Drink

Unleash your inner Harry Potter and experience this unique wizard-themed bar which has just started. The Wizard’s Den will have you creating boozy potions of your own and learning how to “perfect your brew.” The location is hidden to the public so you will need to get tickets to enjoy the secrets of being a boozy wizard.

Get Lost in a Maze

The Chilliwack Corn Maze has opened up at Greendale Acres. This is the 23rd maze, and this time will feature 12 acres of adventure and the word “WANDER” within the maze itself. One-time tickets as well as seasonal passes are available.

Walk Among The Stars At The Moon and Back Gallery

An impressive immersive experience just reopened in Richmond and it is absolutely stunning. The Moon and Back Gallery has a series of rooms with augmented virtual reality. The experience will make you smile, bring your pictures to life, and is truly out of this world.

Discover Hidden Lounges and Speakeasies

What started as murmurs surrounded by a hint of secrecy, a new hidden lounge opened up in Chinatown, and it is one worth checking out—if you have the password that is. As a matter of fact, it’s not the only. If you’re up for more mystery, check out some of the other Vancouver speakeasies and secret bars.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you are a John Lennon fan or of Yoko Ono, the Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko” started last week. The exhibit will look at the couples collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. There is even an educational program available for kids. Take advantage of the exhibit on now.

Get Dazzled At A Hidden Wonders Show

This weekend kicks off amazing performances in New West. Hidden Wonders is a 75-minute performance by Canadian magician Shawn Farquhar. Champion of Magic, who is originally from Maple Ridge, B.C. The show is getting rave reviews from across North America. The coolest part is that the venue is hidden and secret to only ticket holders.

Get a Taste of Yaletown

Back for its 17th year, the annual food festival in Yaletown will be lining up 12 restaurants to offer some exciting menus, tasting plates and happy hour deals to take advantage of. As a bonus this year, for the first time ever Taste of Yaletown will run for an entire month and will offer.

Enjoy A Nice Fall Walk

There’s nothing better than the crisp days of Fall in BC. Something about the smell in the air and the leaves on the ground brings new life to the city. This Friday and Saturday is looking to be the perfect fall weather to go explore the city and see the changing colours. It is the perfect time to go for a walk, reset, and get into the Autumn mood. Just remember your rain gear.

Catch a Movie on the Big Screen

Fall is a perfect time to hit the movie theatres with some buttery popcorn. There is are some blockbusters to watch out for, including the latest Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well as The Addams Family 2.

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that is open in Burnaby.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities!

