With a couple of weeks to Halloween, the countdown is on.

First off, it’s imperative to get into the Halloween Spirit! You can easily do that by picking out the best costume, then creating a spooky vibe around your home with decor, and finally reading up on some local urban legends and stories to get you in the mood.

Now you’re ready to make your bucket list of fun Halloween things to do this month. There are many events and attractions taking place in and around Metro Vancouver right now that you should definitely check out!

Spooky Halloween Events in Metro Vancouver

There is no shortage of terrifyingly good events happening right now. If you are looking to get scared and entertained you may want to check out.

Hallowed Eves at Playland

Playland’s Hallowed Eves Nights is opening up this weekend on October 8. This year’s theme is described as having a “Caravan of Curiosities” rolling into town and taking over the entire park with firebreathers, contortionists, a resentful puppet, and other oddities.

Visit This Epic House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, in Surrey reopened on October 1, 2021. Previously known as Potter’s Haunted Houses, it has been on hiatus due to the pandemic. However, it is now back with improvements and new safety rules and extremely chilling haunted houses to explore.

Get On A Halloween Train

The scream train for adults opens on October 15, in addition to a less scary version that’s already opened for kids. This is a Halloween themed fun pumpkin train ride happening on from October 9 – 31,10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For $10, kids get a train ride, treat and a pumpkin. Kids under 2 are free, and you don’t have to purchase your tickets online.

Experiences Tales From The Graves

Starting this weekend, Fort Langley is hosting their outdoor Graves Tales again for adults only. Don’t miss your chance to hear about tales of love, mystery, burials, and hair-raising amputations during Fort Langley National Historic Site’s annual Grave Tales.

Walk With The Lost Souls of Gastown

The Lost Souls of Gastown haunted walking tour is back. Guided only by lamplight, tour-goers will get spooked as they’re told eerie tales of our city’s early history as they venture through cobblestone streets. Expect a shocking finale to this evening performance-theatre experience.

Step Back in Time At Eerie Illusions in Burnaby

Burnaby Village is hosting a new event this year, like no other in Metro Vancouver. With state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects, Burnaby Village Museum is transforming into ‘Eerie Illusions’, and guests of all ages are welcomed to be entertained and spooked.

Get a Wizard Themed Drink

Unleash your inner Harry Potter and experience this unique wizard-themed bar which has just started. The Wizard’s Den will have you creating boozy potions of your own and learning how to “perfect your brew.” The location is hidden to the public so you will need to get tickets to enjoy the secrets of being a boozy wizard.

Lose Yourself In A Horrifying Maze

You really can’t expect a Halloween guide without a roundup of the best mazes to visit. This year there happens to be a number of good ones for you to explore.

Get Spooked At Canada’s Scariest Haunted Maze

From now until October 31, 2021, this haunted corn maze at Maan Farms is a number of horrifyingly fun experiences. There are a number of options to explore. Described as the ‘scariest corn maze in Canada’, Maan Farms is back at it again and will also have 2 additional terrifying experiences to keep you on your toes.

Check Out An Xtreme Maze In A Haunted Theatre

The Xtreme Fear Maze Haunted House has been open and is scaring thrill-seekers all the way up to Halloween. In addition to rooms of terror, monsters and chilling haunted houses…the maze actually takes place is a real haunted theatre.

Get Lost in a Maze

The classic Chilliwack corn maze is open with a 12-acre giant designed creation to find your way out of, for a challenge do it in the evening hours.

Pumpkin Patches

Perhaps pumpkin, pretty pictures and getting sights of beautiful farm displays is your thing. In that case, there are a number of amazing pumpkin patches all across B.C. To be honest, you can’t go wrong with visiting any of these, so we have rounded up all the pumpkin patches you can visit in the lower mainland.

Here are a few of our favourites this year.

Laity Pumpkin Patch

Those heading out to Maple Ridge can check out two different Laity locations for all your pumpkin needs. There’s a plethora of fun fall-themed activities to choose from, including a u-pick pumpkin area, obstacle course, corn maze, hay wagon rides, race maze, family games area, pumpkin cannon and a series of houses made out of pumpkins. There’s also a glow-in-the-dark patch to explore.

Taves Family Farms

Spend the day roaming the acres upon acres of apple orchards and pumpkin fields for all the quintessential fall vibes. Taves Family Farms is an idyllic date spot, where couples can go apple picking, enjoy a hayride and explore the corn maze. It’s also home to Taves Estate Cidery, so make sure to sip on one of their hard ciders (or better yet, get a tasting flight to try them all) and then cuddle the goats afterwards.

Maan Farm

If festive foods are more your thing, then get into all the fall flavours with these must-try pumpkin-spiced ice creams at Maan Farm. Served in mini pumpkins and it’s a fan favourite. So in addition to a beautiful pumpkin patch, you can also have a delicious dessert.

If you’re up for more Autumn inspired desserts, Krause berry farms has also brought out a pumpkin version of their famous house-made waffles, along with seasonal wines to try.

Go On Your Own Haunted Experience

Perhaps you want to create or experience Halloween at your own pace, on your own time and for that there is no shortage of haunting things to explore.

Take A Road Trip

Metro Vancouver and B.C. as a whole are full of unique and spooky places with a spine tingling history. So whether you want to check out one or two spots, or make an eerie road trip out of it—we’ve got you covered. Find out about the some of the most haunted and abandoned places in B.C.

Sleep With Ghosts

Some of these haunted inns and hotels that are still open and taking reservations (dead or not). Why not book a stay at these spooky accommodations? Remember to look up their history before going, they all have a spine-chilling past that might make those who visit have a less than restful night. From eerie sounds to vanishing figures, these spots will make for an exciting trip for thrill seekers looking for a fun night of ghost stories this fall.

Dine With Some Extra Company

Interested in more of a one-day thing? Eat at a haunted restaurant and see if you can catch a ghost or two. Either it be a date night or just an evening out with friends, get your heart pumping with a good meal and a better ghost story. If you’re (un)lucky, you may even end the night off with spotting a ghost or two.

Whatever you choose to experience in and around Vancouver, we hope you have a spooky and safe Halloween.

