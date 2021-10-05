This Pumpkin Patch Is Serving Up Pumpkin Waffles and Wine This Fall

This fall take your love to pumpkins to the next level.

A Langley farm and estate not only has a fabulous pumpkin patch, but is also serving up delicious in-house waffles and seasonal wine.

Krause Berry Farms has been a long-time destination for those looking to get a taste of the season and picking up berries, pumpkins and award-winning baked goods.

The Waffle Bar

You can enjoy fresh hot seasonal waffles (regular or vegan gluten friendly) year round at their walk-in Waffle Bar. To keep with the fall theme, they have added pumpkin waffles to the offerings starting October 2, 2021.

You can also get an assortment of baked goods including: pumpkin pies, apple fritters, donuts, shortcakes and a selection of double crust Fruit filled pies in the bakery + famous Fresh Berry custard pie.

Since 1974, Krause Berry Farms has been serving the community with seasonal picks and their famous fruit-filled pies and custard pies.

There are options to buy both fresh or frozen. In fact, many people stock up on the seasonal items because it’s that good.

The Estate Winery

Also on this 200 acreage farm and estate you will find a winery. The Estate Winery is open year round with covered open air, patio & garden seating.

While there are many delicious wines and fruit wines to choose from, in the fall their Apple oaked wine is perfect way to enjoy fall flavours. Check their website for online orders.

If you’re planning to pick out the perfect pumpkin, why not make it into a nice day trip with waffles, wine, and some local fun.

Go for the pumpkins, stay for the waffles and enjoy the wine. Krause Berry Farms has something for everyone.

Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery

Where: 6179 248th Street, Langley

Hours: Open Wednesday to Sunday 9:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. – Closed Mondays & Tuesdays (pumpkin patch closes at 4:30 p.m.)

