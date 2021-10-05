This Local Farm Is Turning Into a ‘Pumpkin Town’ With a Glow In The Dark Garden

Instead of just visiting a pumpkin patch this month, how about an entire pumpkin town?

This farm is taking it to a new level, recreating an entire village made entirely of pumpkins. In addition to that, they also have a host of other attractions that screams fall in the best way possible.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge has created a unique experience that is truly picture-worthy.

RELATED: 15 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Metro Vancouver Perfect For A Fall Adventure

This is the 5th year of the Laity Pumpkin Patch South, and this Maple Ridge farm has been growing steadily since they first opened in 2017.

They have expanded their Western Pumpkin Town, which includes everything you can think of, all made of pumpkins! There is a General Store, a Saloon, and even a Sheriff’s Office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laity Pumpkin Patch (@laitypumpkinpatch)

In addition to the town, other attractions on the 20-acre farm include:

corn maze

farm animals

u-pick pumpkin farm

farmer obstacle course

family games area

race mazes

tractor rides

a glow in the dark garden

pumpkin cannon

The glow in the dark garden is a vibrant feature that showcases pumpkins, butterflies and flowers and quite a sight. In 2019, they added the well-known ‘pumpkin cannon’. As you can guess, this cannon shoots out pumpkins into barrels daily. It’s a sight to see and like no other attraction on a farm.

Take A Look A the Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laity Pumpkin Patch (@laitypumpkinpatch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami (@potograbber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOANNA | Travel & Lifestyle (@joanna.stich)

It’s worth noting that there is a North and South side to the farm, however the pumpkin town is on the South.

It’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance, online.

Laity Pumpkin Patch South

Where: 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

When: Open until October 31, 2021, closes 5:00 p.m. daily

Tickets: $10 on weekends, $8 on weekdays (for ages 3 and up), children 2 and under are free

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.