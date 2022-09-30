This Local Farm Has a ‘Pumpkin Town’ With a Glow In The Dark Garden

Instead of just visiting a pumpkin patch this month, how about an entire pumpkin town?

This farm is taking it to a new level, recreating an entire village made entirely of pumpkins. In addition to that, they also have a host of other attractions that screams fall in the best way possible.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge has created a unique experience that is truly picture-worthy.

This is the 6th year of the Laity Pumpkin Patch South, and this Maple Ridge farm has been growing steadily since they first opened in 2017.

They have expanded their Western Pumpkin Town this year, which includes everything you can think of, all made of pumpkins! There is a General Store, a Saloon, a Sheriff’s Office and now even a School.

In addition to the town, other attractions on the 20-acre farm include:

corn maze

farm animals (new this year is a bird aviary that is home to peacocks, guineafowls and pheasants)

u-pick pumpkin farm

farmer obstacle course

family games area

race mazes

right turn only maze

tractor rides

a glow in the dark garden

pumpkin cannon

tree maze challenge (a new attraction this year!)

The glow in the dark garden is a vibrant feature that showcases pumpkins, butterflies and flowers and quite a sight.

The well-known ‘pumpkin cannon’ is also a hit. As you can guess, this cannon shoots out pumpkins into barrels daily. It’s a sight to see and like no other attraction on a farm.

It’s worth noting that there is a North and South side to the farm, however the pumpkin town is on the South side.

It’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance, online. Please note tickets are sold separately for the North and South side of the farm.

Laity Pumpkin Patch South

Where: 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

When: Open until October 30, 2022, closes 5:00 p.m. daily

Tickets: $12 on weekends, $9 on weekdays (for ages 3 and up), children 2 and under are free

