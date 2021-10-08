Shop ‘Til You Drop At The Best Halloween Stores In Metro Vancouver

The season for spooks and scares is officially here!

Get everything you could possibly need to prepare for the most eerie night of the year by checking out one of the best Halloween stores in Metro Vancouver.

From creepy and gory to funny and dorky, these spots have a costume for whoever and whatever you want to be for Halloween.

RELATED: Spirit Halloween Just Opened Local Stores For All Your Spooky Needs

Halloween Stores In Metro Vancouver

Amy’s On Davie



Discover this dollar store on Davie Street that has a wide selection of party supplies all holidays of the year, including Halloween. While it has several items that are well over a dollar, it’s still a cheaper option than some other party suppliers.

Location: 1050 Davie Street

Just Imagine Fun Clothing, Costumes & Dance Gear

When it comes to getting the kids the perfect costume for Halloween, look no further than Just Imagine Fun Clothing. It’s located inside the Kids Market on Granville Island. Nab the costume of their dreams and then spend the rest of the day exploring all the charming island has to offer.

Location: 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Merchant Of Dream Halloween Costumes

Find more than 5,000 costumes to choose from at this popular store in Vancouver, with everything from Venetian masks to colourful wigs. It’s also conveniently located right in the heart of the downtown core.

Location: 804 Granville Street, Vancouver

Spirit Halloween

The largest of them all is Spirit Halloween, which is a series of pop-up shops that take over Metro Vancouver during the fall months. You definitely won’t leave here empty handed and luckily for us, they have a number of locations across the region.

Locations:

130 West Broadway, Vancouver

3091 152nd Street #305, South Surrey

20202 66 Avenue, F, Langley

Former Sears at Capilano Mall, 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

10153 King George Blvd #900, Surrey

12339 Steveston Highway, Richmond

1090 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

985 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Party City

This one stop shop has everything you need to host a Halloween party of epic proportions. They have a wide variety of costumes, party favours and more. Plus, they have several locations across Metro Vancouver, making finding one an easy feat.

Locations:

879 Marine Drive Unit 120, North Vancouver

1361 Lougheed Highway, Unit 103, Coquitlam

12101 – 72nd Avenue Unit 95, Surrey

16120 – 24th Avenue Unit 11, Surrey

2109 Hawkins Street Unit 120, Port Coquitlam

20150 Langley Bypass Units 20 & 30, Langley

78 – 32700 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Value Village

Thrifting is a great way to find a unique costume or just all the materials to make your very own costume at home. Value Village remains one of the top thrift stores to fulfill all your Halloween needs and there are lots of locations to choose from.

Locations:

6415 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

1820 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

8240 Granville Avenue, Richmond

1135 Tanaka Ct Suite 110, New Westminster

2739 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

6925 King George Blvd, Surrey

11998 207 St Unit #4, Maple Ridge

20501 56 Avenue, Langley

31970 S Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Dressew Supply

Find everything you need to bring your vision to life at this costume store. Or if you’re feeling creative, be sure to pick up some fabric and other materials here to make your very own costume.

Location: 337 West Hastings Street

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.