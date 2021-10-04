Get Lost This Fall In a 12-Acre Corn Maze + Pumpkin Patch Just Outside Vancouver

Mark this legendary corn maze off your fall bucket list.

The Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres is one that has been entertaining people for years. This is the 23rd year of the maze, and this time the 12 acres of adventure features the word “WANDER” within the maze itself.

The view of the maze in a night sky amongst the mountains is enough reason to come and visit.

The hope of the Chilliwack corn maze is to bring about excitement in both children and adults. The theme “WANDER” is all about finding joy around them wherever you go. As stated on their website “life is meant for spectacular adventures, let your feet wander, your eyes marvel and your soul ignite”. This message to the community makes this maze even more special.

The 12 acre maze takes months to plan and weeks to prepare. It is a living art piece and a true labour of love of Greendale Acres.

In addition to the corn maze, the farm is hosting a series of family nights, complete with live music, as well as a pumpkin patch and hay rides.

One-time tickets as well as seasonal passes are available.

Chilliwack Corn Maze 2021

When: On now until Oct. 31, 2021

Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Cost: $14.50 for adults (15+), $12.50 for children (3-14) and free for kids 2 and under

