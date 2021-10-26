Here’s The First Look at The First of Its Kind Chipotlane in Port Coquitlam

If you love Chipotle and drive-thrus, get your belly and car warmed up.

The first ever drive-thru ‘Chipotlane’ concept in Canada has officially opened this week and it is located in Metro Vancouver.

This unique store concept has only been around for 2 years, but has quickly become popular in America. The Port Coquitlam location opened on Monday October 25th, and we are taking a peak inside.

RELATED: The 9 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants Across Metro Vancouver

This grand opening comes with much excitement and lots to ‘taco’ about.

Unlike traditional drive-thrus, Chipotlane has no menus or speakers for placing orders. Instead, all orders are placed via the Chipotle app or via their website. Guests will still have the option to place an order inside the store.

Here’s a First Look Inside This Chipotle

Chipotle’s Chipotlane Port Coquitlam

Location: 2325 Ottawa St. Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Hours: Open every day from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.