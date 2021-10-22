Chipotle’s First Drive-Thru Store Will Open In Port Coquitlam Next Week

Hungry for Chipotle?

The popular Mexican grill announced earlier this year that they will be expanding in Canada. Adding 3 additional restaurants in B.C. and Ontario by year end, on top of the 25 restaurants they currently have.

More excitingly, they will be launching the first ever Canadian Chipotlane (the drive-thru digital order pick-up lane) in Port Coquitlam that is opening next week.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme May Be Opening More Locations Across British Columbia

This new unique location will open its windows on Monday, October 25th, 2021. It will operate daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For their opening day, they will also be giving away Chipotle swag to the first 50 customers, including branded t-shirts and keychains.

Unlike traditional drive-thrus, this ones there will have no menus or speakers for placing orders. Instead, all orders are placed via the Chipotle app or via their website. Guests of course will still have the option to place an order inside the store.

Chipotlanes is described as an innovative layout that will help increase access and convenience. This will then create a speedy and seamless experience for their guests.

“We are excited to provide Port Coquitlam guests the option to grab their digital Chipotle orders without ever leaving their car,” said Anat Davidzon, managing director for Chipotle Canada, in the press release.

Chipotle’s Chipotlanes Port Coquitlam

Location: 2325 Ottawa St. Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Hours: Open every day from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.