Krispy Kreme May Be Opening More Locations Across British Columbia

The original glazed doughnuts that has everyone drooling may soon be more accessible.

The US owner of Krispy Kreme recently announced that they will be taking more of a stake in the Canadian franchised operations. As a result, this will mean an expansion of more stores within Canada.

There are currently only 10 locations in Canada, and only one in all of B.C.

According to Retail Insider, plans are already in place to open up more Krispy Kreme Canadian stores. This will be done using an omni-channel approach. This means that it will create a lot more retail opportunities including shops, e-commerce, delivery, and retail.

Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker, co-CEO of Krispy K Canada, will still manage the operations. As they all share a joint vision for growth in Canada.

“Working with Krispy Kreme for so many years, we know that the Company shares our belief in the potential for growth here in Canada,” said Lindsay and Hamaker. “We are thrilled to continue to work alongside our partners at Krispy Kreme to deliver on our vision of providing more people the most awesome doughnut experience on earth.”

Currently, the only B.C. location exists on 7153 120 St, Delta, and many would agree that more B.C. locations are long overdue.

More locations means more opportunities to dig into seasonal treats such as:

Krispy Kreme is headquartered in Charlotte NC. The company’s first Canadian location opened in Mississauga in December of 2001.

