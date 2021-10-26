The 9 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants Across Metro Vancouver

Big appetite? No problem. There is an abundance of all you can eat restaurants in Metro Vancouver to choose from.

From AYCE sushi to authentic Indian eats, there’s something for everyone.

Best All You Can Eat Restaurants In Metro Vancouver

Tandoori Flame, Delta

This is the largest Indian buffet you can find in B.C. It has all of the classic Indian dishes, along with some that have a unique twist. It also features live food stations and offers made to order street food. Dig into a variety of curries, exotic Biryani, basmati rice and Tandoori chicken (just to name a few).

Location: 11970 88 Avenue, Delta

New India Buffet Bar & Restaurant, Vancouver

Get all you can eat at this Indian buffet bar in Vancouver. Sample a variety of specialty meat dishes like butter chicken and lamb curry. There’s also a plethora of vegetarian and vegan options to choose from as well. The buffet menu has more than 70 offerings, so make sure to wear your stretchy pants because you’re definitely going to need them.

Location: 901 West Broadway, Vancouver

Kisha Poppo Japanese Sushi Restaurant, Richmond

Discover this popular eatery in Richmond, whipping up all you can eat sushi, sashimi and other beloved Japanese dishes. They have a vast variety of must-taste rolls, including their California, dynamite, prawn tempura, salmon tempura and spicy tuna rolls.

Location: 11660 Steveston Hwy #1060, Richmond

Shabusen Yakiniku House, Vancouver

Discover this gem with AYCE Japanese and Korean-style BBQ prepared on tabletop grills. Their BBQ options include beef shortrib, spicy pork, prawns, mussels, lamb chop and more. Or get your fill of nigiri sushi, sashimi, temaki or rolls.

Location: #202-755 Burrard Street, Vancouver

C-Lovers Fish & Chips, Multiple locations



Enjoy all you can eat fish and chips for just $16.99. That includes bottomless pop as well. The deal is good everyday and anytime. Of course, it’s for dine in only and there’s no sharing allowed. But for that price you don’t really have to.

Location: They have locations in Langley, Abbotsford, South Surrey, Chilliwack, North Vancouver and Horseshoe Bay

Cockney Kings Fish & Chips, Burnaby & New Westminster

For more all you can eat fish and chips, be sure to check this place out. Their all you can eat pollock and chips is only available Monday to Wednesday but it’s a great deal. Get as many fish and chips as you can handle for only $13.95.

Location: 6574 East Hastings Street (Burnaby), Unit 130-66 10th Street (New Westminster)

Seoul Grill House, Surrey



Experience the best of Korean BBQ with a buffet style all you can eat at Guildford Town Centre. Try their fried rice and noodles, as well as spicy rice cakes. For meats, try their marinated beef, pork or chicken. One thing is for sure, you won’t leave here hungry.

Location: 15155 101 Avenue #100, Surrey

Uncle Willy’s Buffet, Burnaby



Head over to this spot for all you can eat lunch or dinner. The food line-up includes fish and chips, curry chicken, rice, chow mein, sweet and sour pork, stir fry and much, much more. It also has an all you can eat brunch menu, only available on Sundays.

Location: 6411 Nelson Avenue, Burnaby



All India Sweets Restaurant, Vancouver

Indian food lovers will definitely want to add this spot to their bucket list. It has an all you can eat vegetarian buffet for just $14.99 (the samosas are out of this world). But keep in mind that it’s only available Tuesdays from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 6560 Main Street, Vancouver

