The 7 Best Hidden Gem Restaurants To Try In Burnaby

If you’re over all those tried and true restaurants, explore something new at one of these lesser-known spots.

Burnaby is home to a plethora of must-try nosheries, with some you may not even know about and others you may have passed on the street but have never tried. Now is the time.

RELATED: You Can Now Have A Personal Wine And Cheese Tasting Inside A Dome This Fall

Hidden Gem Restaurants In Burnaby

L’Artista Italian Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by l’artista Italian Restaurant (@lartista_ristorante_pizzeria)

Discover this tucked away restaurant serving up authentic Italian eats. You might just feel like you’ve been transported to Italy, with their homestyle dishes. Try their spaghetti alla bolognese, lasagna di casa, tortellini alla panna, fettuccine alfredo and linguine al pesto.

Location: 3891 East Hastings Street

Tenen Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenen Restaurant (@tenenrestaurant)

Try Serbian food at its finest at this joint. The cozy antique-filled restaurant will make you feel right at home with its comfort food dishes. The traditional Eastern-European food from the Balkan region features old recipes combined with an authentic ambience that will take guests on a cultural trip through the Balkans.

Location: 7569 Royal Oak Avenue

Lost In The 50’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coastal Surge (@coastalsurge.ca)

Turn back the clock at this 50’s inspired drive-in diner. It features all the classic diner dishes, including: hamburgers, fish & chips, pulled pork, beef dip, hot dogs, milkshakes, floats and lemonade. Some of their most popular burger options include their Texas BBQ, Hawaiian Luau, Greek Donair and Alberta Classic.

Location: 7741 Edmonds Street

Anton’s Pasta Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selene l VANCOUVER FOODIE (@nursewholovestonom)

Hungry? This is the place to be. This pasta bar offers huge portions, so be prepared to take home some leftovers for the next day. Dig into favourites like their linguine bolognese, penne alla calabrese, fettuccine prosciutto, rigatoni al porto and four cheese penne. They also have a variety of soups and salads.

Location: 4260 Hastings Street

Hart House Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hart House Restaurant (@harthouserest)

This beautiful tudor-style mansion right on the lake is all about classic Pacific Northwest dishes that are sure to impress even the pickiest of diners. The dinner menu includes a sumac crusted lamb sirloin, roast chicken parmesan, spinach and mushroom risotto and much, much more.

Location: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue

Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria

Satisfy your pizza craving at this classy and contemporary pizzeria specializing in Neapolitan pizza and Italian entrees with a seasonal focus. Sink your teeth into their funghi, margherita, carne, carbonara, prosciutto or vegan pizza pies. They’re also known for their housemade pastas, which are a dream come true for carb lovers.

Location: 6011 Hastings Street

Joojak Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joojak Restaurant 朱雀坊 (@joojakrestaurant)

For all things Chinese food, head over to this spot. It whips up a mean steamed chicken, as well as hand-pulled noodles, pork and chive dumplings, lamb burgers, pork buns and a kind of sour soup. You can’t go wrong with anything off their menu and you definitely won’t leave here hungry.

Location: 3337 Kingsway

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.