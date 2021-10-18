10 Free and Affordable Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Metro Vancouver

Halloween is a fun holiday for kids.

While they may not be as into getting scared, there are a number of events that give off more fun than spook, or just the right amount of “kid-spook.” Other than just going to the pumpkin patch there are things you can do as a family to enjoy everything that is fall and fun with your little pumpkins.

If you are looking to enjoy kid-friendly Halloween events in and around Metro Vancouver, here is your roundup.

Halloween At Granville Island Kids Market

There are a number of fun Halloween activities to be had on Granville island this month. From Pumpkin Weight guessing contest taking place now until October 25, to decorate your own Lollipop Ghost decoration on October 17 between 12 to 3 pm. On the actual Halloween day, the Kid’s market encourages visitors to take a spooky selfie and receive a loot bag between 11 am to 2 pm.

Cost: Free

Explore Steveston’s Scarecrows

For the month of October, scarecrows have taken over the village, lurking in the doorways and peaking from windows. You can check out some of the cool displays on social media #stevestonscarecrowcrawl. On Halloween day, Steveston Village will also be hosting a Trick-or-Treating event from 3-5pm at participating businesses to local costumed kids.

Cost: Free

While you’re there, you can also check out the month long Haunted Sea exhibit at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery in Steveston. Tickets are only $11.90 for adults and free for kids under 17.

Visit A Haunted Train Station

Heritage Coquitlam is hosting their annual Halloween event at Mackin House. Taking place Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Families can take a tour of their haunted train station, enjoy some refreshments & make a craft.

Cost: Free

Hunt for Pumpkins at Willowbrook Mall

If you’re looking for a fun indoor Halloween event for your lil one, check out Willowbrook Mall in Langley. They are hosting a free a scavenger hunt for kids to explore the mall’s common areas looking for hidden white pumpkins. The pumpkins will be filled with candy, and soem even include larger prizes of LEGO and chocolate gift boxes. The event will take place on October 31st from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Pumpkin Patches Galore This year the pumpkin patches have turned it up a notch and creating beautiful and fun displays for young ones (and any age really) to enjoy. We have the pumpkin town at Laity farms, or the enchanted carriage and pumpkin house at Taves. These are just a couple, we have actually rounded up 15 charming pumpkin patches worth checking out. Cost: Various costs

Eerie Illusions at Burnaby Village

With state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects, Burnaby Village Museum is transforming is hosting ‘Eerie Illusions’. The entire village is being transformed into a magical world full of unruly spirits, chatty crows, invisible bands, photo-bombing ghouls, and other incredible sights and sounds. This is a truly a Halloween enchanted adventure with treats too.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children

Pumpkin Train at Bear Creek Park

Although Bear Creek Park is hosting a scream train during the night, there is actually a wonderful kid-friendly option during the day. A much less spooky pumpkin train ride is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids get a train ride, treat and a pumpkin.

Cost: $10

Wizardland in Richmond

Lavendarland in Richmond is transforming their entire fields into Wizardland, a festival that is fun for all ages. You will experience wizards, wands, and overall fall vibes with a twist of magic. There will be a chance to decorate your own wand, brew potions, and other crafts. Food trucks will be on site as well as a candy shop.

Cost: $10

Chilliwack Corn Maze Family Nights

The Chilliwack Corn Maze is always a big attraction every Halloween, with 12 acres of maze fun. In addition to the corn maze, this farm is hosting a series of family nights, complete with live music, as well as a pumpkin patch and hay rides.

Cost: $14.50 for adults (15+), $12.50 for children (3-14)

Bad to the Bone Halloween at Britannia Mine Museum

The Britannia Mine Museum is hosting a lost pirate treasure adventure Underground in the mine tunnel, a Witches’ Lair and Wall of Wonders in the Bone Yard with skeletons. There is an actual Spooky Skeleton Science Show with “Terror” Lab and photo booth. This promises to be a fun thing to do with your family. Book early, happening on October 23, 24, 30, and 31.

Cost: $20

