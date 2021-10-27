Here’s The First Look Inside Vancouver’s New Picasso Imagine Exhibit (PHOTOS)

Walk through moving art and get mesmerized.

Imagine Picasso opens its doors to the public this week, allowing guests to experience 200 of Pablo Picasso’s paintings from various eras of his life.

Different from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit, the set up for this event mimics an illusive maze where visitors can roam around gazing at moving art come to life, quite literally.

Imagine Picasso starts on October 27, 2021 inside Canada Place in Vancouver, and will run until January 8, 2022. We took a sneak peak inside and here’s what it looks like.

After a successful run in Quebec, the organizers have brought the exhibit to Vancouver. We are only the second Canadian city to have this experience.

Creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron (the same creators behind Imagine Van Gogh) worked tirelessly to create a truly unique experience that paid homage to the late artist. In collaboration with art historian Androula Michael (amongst the top 5 Pablo Picasso experts in the world) and French architect Rudy Ricciotti.

“We wanted to do something different, because we want to respect what the artist was trying to show us,” Mauger told 604 Now. “Art through movement gives images life, it is that experience that we wanted to show,” she adds.

What is unique is that you can truly experience Picasso’s various styles of work: Blue and Rose periods, cubism, surrealism, lines. Imagine Picasso would be the the first time such a large number of Picasso’s different works are displayed together.

What to Expect

Guests will enter a serene and enlightening experience, walking through the exhibit. Each corner, each point provides a unique perspective.

“In order to work within the space, we worked closely with the architect on how to showcase the show without the same large screens,” said Baron. “So, we created a maze of different architectural structures so it adds to the show and experience.”

The room is dark and only lit up by the work itself, there is a sense of drama as the theme changes which creates excitement to the art gazer.

Take A Look Inside

The exhibit is on until January 8, 2021. Tickets are available online now.

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: General Admission: $39.99

Date: Wednesday October 27th, 2021 – Saturday January 8th, 2022

