VanDusen Festival Of Lights Returns To Vancouver & Here is What To Expect

Christmas has arrived early with the announcement that one of Metro Vancouver’s favourite events is returning.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, there was a wave of discontent throughout fans. This event has run every year since 1984. Over the years it’s grown to encompass more than 1 million dazzling lights and displays and spread holiday cheer.

The VanDusen of Festival of Lights returns November 26.

VanDusen will return to bedazzle people this year from November 26 – Jan 3 (closed December 25). Tickets will go on sale on November 1st. However, due to the high response on social media with the announcement, it’s expected to sell very fast.

Note though that proof of full vaccination is required for those 12 years and older, and that tickets are only sold online in advance and are not sold on site.

What To Expect

The lights will be spread all over 15 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden. This is an enchanting winter experience with themed, holiday treats, music and fun activities.

In order to reduce touch point features and limit crowds, some activities will not be available such as the carousel and photos with Santa. However the festival will be introducing some new features such as:

an illuminated rose garden display

a Santa letter-writing activity for kids

more food options.

Be sure to set a reminder and visit the website to buy your tickets on November 1.

