Playland Has Transformed Into a Spooky Halloween Carnival and Here’s What’s New

Playland has completely transformed its fair grounds into something out of a horror film just in time for Halloween.

This year the event has a circus-themed approach. Hallowed Eves is taking place from now through October 31 and bringing out a thrilling line-up of entertainment and scares. With ample performers along with delicious fair food and drinks, you won’t want to miss out.

Be warned, this spine-chilling sideshow is not for the faint of heart. There will be no haunted houses this year and therefore no place to hide inside.

Performers

Burns the Dragon and the Caravan of Curiosities are rolling into town to showcase all the strange tricks humans can do, as well as other stunts and spectacles.

Kasha Konaka the contortionist will be balancing on her hands and bending and twisting in incredible ways.

Bella Bizarre is also among the performers and she’s into all kinds of strange things. She’s a powerhouse drawing inspiration from traditional circus, theatrics and cabaret.

Spectators will discover devilish decor, creepy characters and watch as fire breathers and other oddities take over the amusement park.

Food

Trick or treat yourself by digging into some new and scary good eats.

Enjoy pumpkin-spiced candy floss, deep-fried zombie fingers (made of Kit Kat), Halloween-themed fudge apples and iced mini donuts.

Of course, there will also be all the usual fair favourites like Triple O’s, Buen Gusto, FunDunkers and Tacos & Totchos.

Drinks

Change things up a bit by spending some time at the Ride Side Bar & Patio.

The drink menu includes a refreshing Aperol Spritz, Moscow Mule, Frosé and Spiked Hot Chocolate. There’s also a vast selection of beers and wines to choose from.

Rides & Attractions

Screams will ring out from the iconic Playland rides, including The Beast, Atmosfear and Hellevator.

Other rides included in admission are Balloon Explorers, Breakdance, Dizzy Drop, Enterprise, Merry-Go-Round, Music Express, Pirate Ship, Tea Cups and much more.

Be warned, you may not be riding alone…

Tickets are limited and it’s recommended to book them ahead of time to ensure your preferred date is not sold out.

Cost: Individual tickets are $44.50. Secure your tickets online before you go.

Playland is operating with significantly reduced capacities, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures. Masks are strongly recommended on rides, games areas and in all queue lines and required in indoor spaces and washrooms. Proof of vaccination is also required to attend.

