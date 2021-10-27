7 Langley Restaurants That Will Make You Feel Like You’re On A Holiday

With Raincouver in full swing, many are likely dreaming about going on a holiday.
But you don’t have to travel too far, to find authentic eats and vibes that feel like you’re somewhere far, far away. Visit one of these Langley restaurants that feel like a little getaway.
Langley Restaurants That Feel Like A Holiday
Little White House & Co
View this post on Instagram
Stepping inside this quaint and romantic cafe may just make you feel like you’ve been transported to France. The charming afternoon tea destination specializes in all-day Parisian brunches that are to die for. Dig into authentic Parisian pastries and take a stroll through the scenic secret garden.
Location: 9090 Glover Road
An Indian Affair
View this post on Instagram
While you may not think of Langley as the place to find authentic Indian eats, An Indian Affair offers just that. The modern yet inviting restaurant offers homestyle Indian and Pakistani recipes with a twist. Plus, diners can enjoy a vast selection of creative cocktails and an epic lunch buffet.
Location: 19653 Willowbrook Drive #146
Little Donkey Food & Drink
View this post on Instagram
This funky little spot in Fort Langley feels like a mini trip to Mexico. It’s all about classic and fusion burritos, quesadillas and pico with chips. They’ve also got plenty to wash down all that delicious food with, like Jarritos soda, wine, sangria, cider and small-batch beer.
Location: 9220 Glover Road #125
Haven Kitchen & Bar
View this post on Instagram
Nothing says vacation quite like a tiki bar. You may be surprised to find this tropical paradise in Langley, but it’s definitely worth a visit. Try one of their incredible cocktails, we recommend the Zombie (three different kinds of rum, tiki syrup, lime, grapefruit, pernod and angostura bitters).
Location: 105-19664 64 Avenue
Naka Bistro Lao & Thai Cuisine
View this post on Instagram
Head to this casual and contemporary eatery if you’re in the mood for traditional Laotian and Thai dishes. The must-try spot has everything from stir fries to curries. Their food is so authentic, you may just feel like you’re actually visiting Southeast Asia.
Location: 20055 Fraser Hwy
Avishan Authentic Middle East Grill Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Dig into classic Middle Eastern eats at this popular spot. Their menu is full of authentic Iranian cuisine that you wouldn’t expect to find in Langley. But once you try it, you’ll definitely want to come back. Order their grilled rack of lamb, rib eye steak or ground lamb served with rice, grilled tomato and salad.
Location: 20433 Douglas Crescent
The Raving Gamer Bistro
View this post on Instagram
This place is unlike any other spot you’ll find in the city and therefore feels like a getaway from all your tried and true restaurants. The bistro is all about locally sourced food (mostly tapas and small plates) along with cocktails and of course, board games.
Location: 5735-203 Street Unit 106
